(Sidney) -- An opportunity too good to pass up for Sidney senior Sadie Thompson is also one she's excited to have in front of her.
Thompson will continue her softball career at Southwestern Community College.
"I'm super grateful for this opportunity," Thompson said. "It came along, and I decided to take the opportunity when I got the chance. I've always loved softball but didn't think it was an option."
A visit to SWCC made Thompson realize it was an option. She met SWCC assistant coach Tessa Otto and head coach Danny Jensen and soon discovered she had a spot on the roster.
"They asked if I was interested in any extracurriculars," she said. "I didn't think anything of it. Things moved pretty quickly from there, and now I'm signed."
"The atmosphere was nice there," Thompson said. "It seemed like I would fit in there. The people I talked to were super nice and welcoming."
For Thompson, the opportunity to play college softball is rewarding after a lifetime of playing.
"It's pretty cool," she said. "I'm glad I get to continue playing."
Thompson played third base at Sidney until this year, when she shifted to the outfield. Both positions are in play for her at SWCC.
"They might use me in the outfield and a little bit at third base," she said. "I feel like I can contribute to the team by being a team player and making plays when I can. I'll do what I can to hit the ball and work hard in the offseason. I'd like to get my hitting better. I'll make sure that gets to where it needs to be."
Hear the full interview with Thompson below.