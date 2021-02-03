(KMAland) -- National Signing Day created a busy day across KMAland, where many athletes took the next step in their athletic careers by ensuring they will play a sport collegiately.
KMA Sports was physically present in Council Bluffs, Tabor and Maryville on Wednesday for a total of 12 college signings.
Ten AL students take the next step
It was a busy morning at the Abraham Lincoln High School, where 10 seniors signed to play five different sports at five colleges. Senior Rocky Rubink's passion for bowling led him to be the first college signee of the morning, as he inked with Ottawa University to continue his bowling career.
"I've been bowling for 15 years," Rubink said. "It wasn't until about three years ago that I set my sights on my college. Before that, I didn't even know it was a college sport. When I knew I could get paid to go to school for it, I decided to continue doing that."
Rubink says he explored multiple schools before settling on Ottawa.
"I think it was the culture and coaches," he said. "They have been around since 2017. And they are already considered an elite team in the college bowling scene."
Crystena Keesee and Zoe Lutz are both headed to Central College but in different sports.
Keesee is doing so in soccer after a strong career for a Lynx squad that made two state tournament experiences during her career.
"It's something I have dreamed of for a long time," she said. "It just shows my hard work paid off. I just fell in love with the coaches, team and atmosphere. I felt that was going to be the best place for me on and off the field."
Keesee will join a Central program that was 6-10-2 in 2019 under the guidance of Coach Mike Kobylinski.
"He's been very successful and helps push his players to be the best," Keesee said. "That's something I wanted to be a part of."
Lutz was also part of a stellar run for an AL program, but hers came on the volleyball court.
"It means a lot," Lutz said about continuing her volleyball career. "I didn't have the ideal career, but I worked really hard to make sure I could play in college."
Lutz looked at other schools but ultimately chose Central after meeting some of the other team members.
"I've gone to programs that didn't necessarily have that chemistry and Central definitely did," Lutz said.
Wrestler Jude Ryan has had a stellar season at 145 pounds, which ultimately led him to an opportunity at Wisconsin-Lacrosse, where he will continue his career.
"Now I don't have to focus on my future, I can just focus on wrestling," Ryan said. "That's always been a big thing for me."
Ryan came into touch with the program at UW-Lacrosse thanks to some solid connections he had.
"My dad and the head coach (Dave Malacek) wrestled together at UNI," he said. "He's also friends with my club coach -- Keith Massey -- my name came up, I went up on a visit and he obviously liked what he saw in me."
Ryan is in the midst of an impressive season, where he is currently 38-5 and has aspirations of a deep state tournament run. However, when he gets to college, he knows it's a different animal.
"The hardest transition from what I've heard is the mentality," he said. "Everybody wants to be better than everybody else. I have that mentality and I think it will transition well."
Another athlete in the middle of what he hopes is a deep postseason run also made a college decision Wednesday as senior Noah Sandbothe officially decided to continue his basketball career at Midland.
"It means a lot," Sandbothe said. "This helps out my parents a lot and feels good to know my hard work has paid off."
Sandbothe says Midland was one of the first schools to show interest in him.
"The coaches are really good people," he said. "They always showed a lot of interest in me. They are good coaches. I'm excited to play for them."
Wednesday was also a perfect microcosm of the strides AL's football program has made the last couple of years under Coach John Wolfe. Five members from AL's 5-3 squad secured their spot at the collegiate level on Wednesday. Four of them did so by signing with NAIA power Morningside.
The 712 will undoubtedly be well represented in Sioux City thanks to commitments from T.J. Hayes, Greg Chinowth, Lennx Brown and Damari Brown to join the two-time defending champion Mustangs.
"It feels amazing to be able to play with my teammates for another four years," Damari Brown said.
"We all went on our visits separately and loved it in our ways," Chinowth said. "It just worked out."
While the thought of getting to play with many of their high school pals was enticing, it also helps that the Mustangs are competing for national championships.
"The bling and the rings they have definitely played a part in my decision to go there," said reigning 3A/4A KMAland Offensive Player of the Year Lennx Brown.
Teammate Chase Riche is also taking his talents to the next level, but he's doing so at Dakota Wesleyan in Mitchell, South Dakota.
"I can't wait to get out there and go play football," Riche said. "There were a lot of times that I had doubts whether or not I could play college football."
Riche says he was drawn to the Tigers instantly.
"It was an automatic connection," he said. "I just felt like I was drawn there."
F-M's Langfelt, Maryville's Walker choose Central Missouri for football
Denison native and current Jim Svoboda snagged two recruits from his backyard on Wednesday, snagging Fremont-Mills' Cooper Langfelt and Maryville's Ben Walker.
"I've been looking forward to this my whole life," Langfelt said. "Central Missouri came in around March. It just felt right."
Langfelt ultimately chose UCM after also visiting North Dakota, North Dakota State and South Dakota State.
"I went down to my unofficial in October. They treated me like one of my own," Langfelt said. "It just felt right."
The 6-foot-3, 230-pound Langfelt has the build and motor college football coaches dream of, but there was once a time where he thought basketball would be the path he chose.
"As a kid, I really liked basketball and I thought I could do it," he said. "As I got older, I realized I was two steps too slow for basketball. Football really came about my freshman year. My coach, Greg Ernster, really pushed me and got me to where I am today."
Langfelt is no stranger to success, having been a part of four state-qualifying teams, including a runner-up and semifinalist at F-M. He hopes to continue his success at UCM, which plays in the MIAA.
"They consider the MIAA the SEC of D2 football," Langfelt said. "It will be great to see what happens."
Langfelt played tight end and defensive line at Fremont-Mills, but he has recently received the vibe that he will play on the offensive line in Warrensburg.
"They like my fit as a center," he said. "I'll just put on some weight, get stronger and study film."
The move to UCM also marks a transition to the 11-man game for Langfelt.
For Walker, he's the latest of many Spoofhounds to continue their career in the MIAA, but he won't do it at the school you might expect.
"It's really exciting to go to a program like this," Walker said.
The Maryville quarterback's commitment to UCM is extra-sweet because of how his high school career concluded -- with a season-ending knee injury.
"When it first happened, I was honestly worried," Walker said. "It lit a fire in me to work harder and get back faster."
The Mules checked all the boxes for Walker.
"The coaches and players showed me a lot of love and I liked the schemes they ran," he said. "I liked the way the program was going. I just loved it."
Like many, Signing day was a dream come true for Walker.
"I've dreamt of it," Walker said about playing football collegiately. "But I can't honestly say that I knew this would happen. It's a blessing for me to be in this situation."
Walker tells KMA Sports that he believes he will play quarterback at UCM, but that could change.
"I'm going to focus on my passing, accuracy and footwork," he said. "I want to be as successful as possible and make as many memories as I can."
Interviews with Rubink, Keesee, Lutz, Ryan, Sandbothe, Riche, Damari Brown, Lennx Brown, Chinowth, Hayes, Langfelt and Walker can be viewed below.