(Sioux City) -- After a six-year drought, the Sioux City East football program is back in the postseason for the 28th time in program history.
"The kids are super excited and focused," Coach Mike Winklepleck said. "This is a goal they set out for at the beginning of the year. The kids are anxious and ready to go for Friday night."
Winklepleck says the playoff berth is a credit to his team's work ethic this season.
"The kids have worked hard since the end of last year," he said. "They bought into the offseason, showed up and did everything we asked them to do. We knew we had the pieces. We just had to put it together."
The Black Raiders started the year 4-0 with wins over Bishop Heelan, Sioux City North, LeMars and Sergeant Bluff-Luton. Then they hit a two-game skid with losses to Ankeny Centennial and Waukee Northwest by a combined 13 points.
However, they used those losses as motivation and dominantly finished the regular season, beating Des Moines East, Des Moines Roosevelt and Sioux City West by 49, 32 and 48, respectively.
"We were in those football games and had chances to win them," Winklepleck said. "The kids knew we hadn't executed the best we could. I knew we were going to see the type of character we have. We learned from those losses."
Senior quarterback Cole Ritchie has lit up the stat sheets by completing 66.2% of his passes for 2,559 yards and 31 touchdowns against only four interceptions this year. Ritchie leads Class 5A in passing touchdowns and ranks second in yards.
"It's the same Cole we've had since week zero," Winklepleck said. "He's calm in the pocket and keeps his eyes downfield all the time. If he has to move and manipulate the pocket, he does. He looks to make completions and move the sticks."
Senior Kelynn Jacobsen has 74 catches for 1,068 yards and 15 scores. He leads the state in receptions and touchdowns and sits second in yards.
"Those two have worked together their entire lives," Winklepleck said. "They're on the same page and finding ways to get open."
The Ritchie to Jacobsen connection might need a peak performance to extend Sioux City East's season. The Black Raiders drew the No. 13 seed in the Iowa High School Athletic Association's RPI. They will face No. 3 Ankeny on Friday.
The Hawks are 8-1 and littered with talent, led by quarterback JJ Kohl and wide receiver Jamison Patton, both of whom are Iowa State commits.
"They're talented and well-coached," Winklepleck said. "Our guys are excited. They understand that it's one football game. We'll give our best effort and see what happens."
Kohl has completed 67.9% of his passes for 1,700 yards and 14 scores this year.
Accounting for a Division I quarterback is no small task.
"We have our hands full," Winklepleck said. "We just have to give him looks and make him uncomfortable. We played him his sophomore year, so we're familiar with him."
While the barrage of skill position players on both sides grab the headlines, Winklepleck feels the game will come down to who wins in the trenches.
"Every game is won up front," he said. "We have to have good offensive and defensive line play. We have to win on first down."
Check out KMA Sports' coverage Friday night from 6:20 to midnight on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1. Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Winklepleck.