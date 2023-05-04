(Sioux City East) -- The Sioux City East boys tennis team suffered its first loss on Monday.
Twenty-four hours later, they were Missouri River Conference champions.
"This senior group has been a special bunch of boys," Coach Jason Gomez said. "They've found time to improve their skills in each thing they do. We talk a lot about going 100 percent in every rep. Those kids have taken it to heart."
The Black Raiders carried an 8-0 dual record into the week. That was until they suffered an 8-1 loss to LeMars on Monday.
"It was a motivator," he said. "We came (into the week) confident. After the date with LeMars, the confidence was brought down a few notches. LeMars has an incredible team that is coached very well. They put it on us. I was a little worried, but my boys stepped up and took care of business."
Lincoln Colling and Cole Ritchie led Sioux City East on Tuesday with a title in doubles action. Colling and Ritchie have been the leaders all season.
Colling is 8-2 at No. 1 singles, while Ritchie is 8-1 at No. 2 singles.
"They've played No. 1 doubles all season," Gomez said. "They got the number one seed in the tournament. The way the draw worked out for them, they were able to bring home the championship. They're two of the most mentally tough kids I've ever met in my coaching experience. They refuse to lose. They're mentally ready to go every time."
While Ritchie and Colling's title highlighted the day, the performance from Preston Dobbs and Jax Theeler might have saved it. The pair were upset in the second round, but salvaged some points by rallying to finish fifth.
"I went to them and said they had four matches they had to win to get us back to fifth place and give us five points," Gomez said. "They took that challenge on and gave us five points."
The Black Raiders are ready for Monday's district meet at Sioux City North. Sioux City East, Sioux City West, Sioux City North, Thomas Jefferson, Dallas Center-Grimes and Waukee Northwest are in that district.
"Waukee Northwest is one of the best teams in the state," Gomez said. "It's going to be a difficult district. I expect our kids to fight as hard as they can. We'll try to compete with everything thrown at us."
Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Gomez.