(Sioux City) -- Sioux City East boys basketball goes for another trip to the Class 4A State Basketball Tournament Tuesday night when the Black Raiders face Norwalk in a substate final in Denison.
If the Black Raiders are to emerge victorious, it will mark the program's 21st trip in program history and fourth in the last seven years, but first since 2019.
"We're excited," Sioux City East head coach Ras Vanderloo tells KMA Sports. "If you make it this far, you've done some things right. We're going to show up, work hard and see what happens."
The Black Raiders are on the cusp of another trip to state after a 63-60 win over Johnston in a substate semifinal on Friday.
"Johnston was getting after us," Vanderloo said. "But if you hang around and fight until the end, good things happen. That's what happened."
Johnston led by nine heading into the fourth quarter, but Sioux City East (21-2) outscored them 21-10 in the final frame to snag the win.
"A sense of urgency kicked in," Vanderloo said. "Things weren't looking good. Defensively, we picked up. Our rebounding got better, we hit some shots and we played like we were capable of playing."
Senior Cole Ritchie led Sioux City East with 21 points in the win. Ritchie leading the Black Raiders' offense showcases their depth. Ritchie sits fifth on the team in points per game behind Fitzy Grant (14.5 PPG), Preston Dobbs (14.0 PPG), Sam Jons (9.3 PPG) and Brandt VanDyke (9.1).
"We're playing fast," Vanderloo said about his team's offense. "Playing fast has been our thing for a long time. It's hard to guard when you have five guys you have to guard. We've got a lot of experience and depth. When you spread out the scoring, it's hard to guard."
Defensively, the Black Raiders have continually improved.
"Each game, we've gotten a little better," Vanderloo said. "If you aren't good defensively, you're never going to make it to the state tournament. You have to do it with defense and rebounding."
Defense and rebounding are vital for the Black Raiders Tuesday night when they face Norwalk. The Warriors (19-3) average 61.0 points per game and shoot at a 48.5% clip. Junior Redek Born leads their efforts with 18.4 points per game. He shoots 52.7% from the field and 42.5% from deep.
"They have a good team," Vanderloo said. "They're not somebody we're taking lightly. I anticipate a game that goes down to the last few possessions. It's going to be a physical and fun game. I just hope the good guys come out on top.'
For the "good guys" to prevail, they need to rely on the things that got them to this point.
"We need to show up with a positive attitude," Vanderloo said. "That's important every night. Good defense leads to offense. That's something we'll hang our hat on. Rebounding will be the key."
Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Vanderloo.