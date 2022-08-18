(Sioux City) -- A new era begins for Sioux City East football on Friday night when the Black Raiders face Glenwood in a Week 0 contest.
Mike Winklepleck has spent the last decade as a trusted assistant and is ready to take the helm.
"We're feeling good," he said. "The kids have worked hard all offseason and all summer. We're looking forward to the season."
Coaching changes bring some adjustments, but Winklepleck's familiarity with the program eases things.
"The transition has been good," he said. "I'm familiar with the guys. It's not a big change. There are some philosophies that we are doing different, but the kids have bought in."
One of those philosophical changes is likely to come on the offensive side.
Sioux City East threw the ball 267 times last year against 221 rush attempts. Winklepleck hopes his team will rely on the rushing game a little more in 2022.
"We're going to try to establish the run," he said. "That's our main goal. Hopefully, that opens up the playbook a little bit. You're going to see us run the football a lot more than you have before."
Senior Brady Wavrunek is the Black Raiders' top returning rusher. Wavrunek had 164 yards and four scores on 37 totes last year, and Brecken Schossow added 11 carries for 102 yards and three touchdowns in 2021.
When the Black Raiders do sling the pigskin, they'll likely lean on quarterback Cole Ritchie and wide receiver Kellyn Jacobsen.
Ritchie threw for 537 yards and 11 touchdowns last year while splitting the snaps under center, but it's his offense this year.
"Cole is comfortable with the playbook," Winklepleck said. "He's a great leader, and ready to take over the charge."
Jacobsen led the receiving corps with 52 catches for 724 yards and five touchdowns last year. Destiny Adams, Logan Dolphin, Anthony Muhammad, Rob Emmerson and Aaron Flemister also return for Sioux City East.
Defensively, Sioux City East returns plenty of pieces. Nick Wells -- a South Dakota State commit -- leads the defense. Wells recorded 73 tackles, 24.5 for loss and six sacks last year.
Sioux City East's top six tacklers from a year ago are back.
"They're a veteran group ready to hit some guys," Winklepleck said. "It will come down to alignment and assignment, but we are ready."
Sioux City East's first look at their 2022 lineup comes on Friday against Glenwood.
"They're well-coached," Winklepleck said about Glenwood. "Their record last year (4-5) doesn't speak to the type of football program they are. They're a high-quality opponent."
The Black Raiders want to build off their 5-4 outing last year, and starting on the right foot is the best way to do that.
"We have to do the little things," Winklepleck said. "We have to win on first and second down and have our special teams be good. Penalties and turnovers will be a huge part of the game."
Trevor Maeder and Brian Bertini have the call Friday night on the KMA Video Stream. Check out the full interview with Coach Winklepleck below.