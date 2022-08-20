(Glenwood) -- In a game full of big plays, Sioux City East made just enough to open their 2022 season with a 50-33 win over Glenwood on Friday night.
The Black Raiders' win came in a wild contest, highlighted by an hour delay for lightning and nearly 1,000 total yards between the two teams.
"The kids handled adversity well," Sioux City East Coach Mike Winklepleck said. "The kids were locked in and focused. A few things didn't go our way, but they stayed with it and battled their tails off."
"I'm tired and banged up," said quarterback Cole Ritchie. "But I always feel good after a win."
Ritchie's accurate arm paced the Black Raiders on Friday with 363 yards and five touchdowns.
"He's getting his opportunity now," Winklepleck said. "And you can see what he can do. He puts the ball where he needs to."
Sioux City East unofficially threw 54 passes, deviating from Winklepleck's initial plan to establish the run.
"We had to get what the defense gave us," he said. "They loaded up the box early, so we had to throw the football."
Kellyn Jacobsen paced Sioux City East's receiving efforts with 12 catches for 163 yards and a touchdown.
"This offense is tiring at times, but it's fun," he said. "We ran 100 plays. That's the goal every night."
"We've been playing together since third and fourth grade," Ritchie said. "It was just like we're back in elementary school."
The ground game found success, too, with 249 yards, and Sioux City East's offense accounted for 612 total yards.
Brecken Schossow rushed for 101 yards and scored three touchdowns, and Wavrunek posted a 51-yard touchdown.
"Our offensive line did a good job," Schossow said. "And our offense moved the ball better than last year. This offense is very fun but very tiring."
While Schossow shined offensively, he also had the game's biggest defensive play -- an interception return for a touchdown in the first quarter that handed Sioux City East an early 7-0 lead.
"It was a slant across the middle," Schossow said. "My middle linebacker, Brady Wavrunek, played good defense. It went off the guy's hands and right into my arms."
Schossow also scored the first offensive touchdown with a 52-yard scamper early in the second quarter.
Glenwood trimmed the deficit to 14-6 with a 20-yard touchdown pass from Kayden Anderson to Cody Krause, but Sioux City East grew their lead back to 21-6 shortly after.
Three first-half touchdown passes from Anderson to Krause put Glenwood within striking distance at 21-19 after one half.
Sioux City East struck first in the second half with a fourth-down touchdown pass from Ritchie to Jacobsen to grow their lead back to nine. Glenwood never got closer than two as the Black Raiders held on for a wild victory, thanks to a successful no-huddle approach on lengthy drives and a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns to ice the win.
"We don't have many guys playing both ways," Winklepleck said. "We figure if we can get 80 to 85 snaps a night, that will wear the other team down a bit."
Glenwood had no shortage of offensive fireworks of their own. Anderson finished with 343 yards and five touchdowns. Krause had 206 receiving yards, breaking Glenwood's previous single-game record set by Mavrick Decker.
Renner Bardsley hauled in six passes for 77 yards and two scores for the Rams.
The Rams hope to find the win column when they host Atlantic next Friday.
As for Sioux City East, they now set their sights on Bishop Heelan Catholic next week.
"I want to see the effort the guys displayed tonight," Winklepleck said. "I know the guys will be ready to play. Heelan's going to play hard, so we're looking forward to 48 minutes of football."
Check out the full interviews with Schossow, Ritchie, Jacobsen and Coach Winklepleck below.