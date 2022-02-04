(Council Bluffs) -- The Sioux City East girls started fast and never wavered in a 57-28 win over Abraham Lincoln on Friday night to run their win streak to six consecutive games.
The Class 5A No. 14 and KMAland 3A/4A/5A No. 1 Black Raiders (13-6, 9-4) opened the game with 12 of the first 15 points, led 31-13 at the half and never trailed, completing the season sweep of their Missouri River Conference counterpart.
"I loved our defensive effort tonight," said Sioux City East girls coach Brian Drent. "We made some adjustments in mid-January, and it's been good for us. It worked again tonight. When you are on the road, you have to play great defense. We did that tonight."
Their aggressive defense created offensive opportunities, particularly in transition, led by Sophomore Alex Flattery, who finished the night with a game-high 14 points and tallied 12 in the first half.
"On the defensive end, we got it done, which turned into offensive points," Flattery said. "It was really a team effort. We were able to pressure the ball, which led to turnovers."
"Alex had a great night," Drent said. "She got a ton of tips in transition. We knew they would play some multiple defensive fronts. We thought we could play fast. That's the game we want to play."
Flattery led a Sioux City East offense that had eight different girls contribute points. Kayla Benson also reached double figures with 10 points, while Taylor Drent and Elliana Harris recorded eight points apiece.
"If we can play some depth, that's huge for our team," Drent said.
The win marks the sixth consecutive for Coach Drent's squad, which appears to be peaking at the right time. Their recent hot streak includes a pair of state-ranked wins over Glenwood and Sergeant Bluff-Luton.
"We have the end-goal in mind, which is state," Flattery said. "We have a lot of seniors, and we want to play for them. We need to do whatever we can to win."
The Black Raiders return to action on Tuesday against LeMars.
Jeena Carle led Abraham Lincoln (9-9, 6-7) with eight points in the defeat.
Check out the full interviews with Flattery and Coach Drent below.