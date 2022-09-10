(Sioux City) -- Sioux City Metro emerged victorious at the Mickey Olson Invite on Saturday.
Sioux City won the meet with 82 points while Lewis Central had 57 points to take second and Abraham Lincoln claimed fourth with 13.
Addison Oelke won the 100-yard butterfly (1:00.94), Grace Aesoph took the 100-yard freestyle (56.02) and Natalie Patee won the 500-yard freestyle (5:22.70).
Oelke, Aesoph, Patee and Brigid McGowan won the 200-yard freestyle relay in 1:44.36 and Patee, Aesoph, Oelke and Erin Mahone took first in the 400-yard freestyle in 3:47.95.
Lewis Central's Kylee Brown won the 200-yard freestyle (1:57.88) and 100-yard breaststroke (1:08.98) and Sydnie Collins won the 200-yard IM (2:15.90) and 100-yard backstroke (1:01.76).
Find the full results below.