(Sioux City) -- The Missouri River Conference baseball champion may have been a surprise to some, but to Sioux City North head coach Nick Tillo, the pieces were in place for a special season.
“I thought we were going to have a chance,” Tillo told KMA Sports on Monday’s Upon Further Review. “All of these guys have been playing varsity the last three or four years. We went through a lot of ups and downs when they were young. Most of them have started since they were in 8th and 9th grade. Now, they’re all sophomores and juniors, and they came out and played well.”
The conference championship for North (26-11) is their first since 2015, and Coach Tillo says much of the success came behind a deep pitching staff.
“Our pitching has been really good,” he said. “We had two really dominant arms in (Ayden Schrunk and Kal Chamberlain). With those two, they give you a chance to win against anybody. I think all of their outings have been solid this year and put us in great spots.”
Schrunk has a 1.62 ERA in 47 2/3 innings with 79 strikeouts and just 18 walks while Chamberlain has a team-high 51 innings with a 1.65 ERA, 54 strikeouts and 13 walks. In addition, Coach Tillo says their depth has been outstanding.
“(Steven Kling) was our 3 and was 7-1 in the conference,” he said. “He did really well. Lochlin Jackson threw well for us, and our bullpen guys — Patison McCormick and Dylan Baier — were strong. We just had a lot of arms.”
Kling has a team-best 0.86 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 49 innings, Jackson added a 3.80 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 31 1/3 frames and McCormick (2.80 ERA, 25 IP) and Baier (4.07 ERA, 22.1 IP) have been joined by Cael Walrod (15 IP, 4.67 ERA) in making for the deepest, most effective pitching staff in the league.
“Defensively, we struggled a little bit in our infield,” Tillo said. “We’ve mixed it up, and I think we’ve found an infield at the end of the season that has worked out well for us. Our outfield is really good. If a ball goes to the outfield, I just expect it’ll be caught with Walrod in center, (Cael Miller) in left and (Matthew Ericson) playing solid in right. All around, I thought we did a great job.”
Offensively, Walrod has been the top bat with eight doubles and a triple among 41 total hits while hitting .387/.489/.481. Miller (.325/.480/.402), Eli Cedillo (.394/.492/.475) and Parker Petersen (.378/.503/.423) have also been major pieces at the plate. Kling (.342/.471/.396) and Jackson (.333/.395/.371) joined with the other four in posting at least 30 hits to this point in the season.
Cedillo leads the team with 34 RBI, Miller has scored a team-best 36 runs and also ranks atop the team with 32 walks and Walrod’s 51 total bases and nine extra-base hits lead the team.
“Walrod has hit well for us,” Tillo said. “Cedillo, Kling, Jackson stepped up and came up in big spots late in games and always delivered a hit. An extra run or two, when all our games are tight, is huge for us. All those guys have swung it well for us.”
The Stars have been successful all throughout the season, but Coach Tillo believes his team just had its best week of the season. North split with East and Sergeant Bluff-Luton to clinch the conference title, and then turned around and knocked off state No. 1 Ankeny Centennial, which pitched their ace Joey Oakie, on Saturday.
“I don’t know how much hotter you can get,” Tillo said. “We played well and took down the number one team in the state. We knew we were going to see their 1 and 2, and when we saw Oakie on the mound we were excited.”
North has one final regular season game later Monday evening at home against Unity Christian. Following Monday’s game, they turn their attention to a Class 4A substate opening round game against MRC rival Abraham Lincoln on Friday. This will be the fifth matchup of the season with the Stars winning three of the previous four.
“AL is a tough draw,” Tillo said. “Right when we got them, I wasn’t too happy. I thought they were much better than a 5 seed. They were the preseason favorites to win our conference, and they’re a really good team. We’ve played a lot of close games with them, and they took one from us. The first two were kind of coin flips. It’s definitely a scary draw.”
North/AL match up in their 4A opener Friday evening at Sioux City North with a 7:00 first pitch. Check out the full interview with Coach Tillo below.