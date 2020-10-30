(Fort Dodge) -- The Sioux City North boys team came into the state cross country meet in Fort Dodge one of the top ranked 4A teams in the state, while also having the #2 ranked runner in Jaysen Bouwers.
They had won their conference championship, the state qualifying championship, and were now looking to accomplish the goal of a state championship. And they did just that.
The Stars captured the 4A state cross country team championship with a score of 75 points. They were led by Jaysen Bouwers, who finished first and was crowned the individual champion, with a time of 15:31.
“Unreal and very painful,” Bouwers told KMA Sports on how it felt becoming a state champion. “I was just trying to keep my legs going, as much as possible. I could just see the finish line and no one in front of me. And it was just amazing.”
The rest of the point-scoring team consisted of Will Lohr (4th), Yemane Kifle (19th), Gabe Nash (24th), and Beshanena Gutema (27th). Dowling Catholic finished as the runner-up with a score of 83 points, while Cedar Falls scored 86 points to take home 3rd place.
Lewis Central freshman Ethan Eichhorn placed 16th at the state meet. His time of 16:22 was only 4 seconds away from breaking Lewis Central’s school record. Eichhorn was excited, yet nervous to compete at state.
“I actually felt super good,” Eichhorn told KMA Sports. “I’m pretty happy with how I ran right there; 16th I think. So, this gives me more motivation for next year.
“I knew I was going to run faster with all of them. Make me push harder, and I was just excited to run against this type of competition.”
Thomas Jefferson senior Aidan Booton finished his high school career with a 41st place finish with a time of 16:47.
In the girls race, Dubuque Hempstead freshman Keelee Leitzen was the first to finish with a time of 18:08 to become the 4A girls’ state champion.
Sioux City East’s Kaia Downs medaled in 3rd place with a time of 18:20. In the team standings, Johnston scored 64 points to snag the team championship, while WDM Valley (87 points) and Ankeny Centennial (141 points) took home second and third.
View complete interviews with Bouwers and Eichhorn below.