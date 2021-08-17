Golf
Flickr Creative Commons/Esteban Maringolo

(Sioux City) -- The Class 4A Fall Golf season kicked off on Tuesday, and Sioux City, North earned a win over Abraham Lincoln and Sioux City, West. 

The Stars shot 321 as team to AL's 407 and West's 446. 

Blake Maas led the way with a 71 while Caleb Cross and Jack Brower each shot 81s to tie for second. 

Other SCN: Will Mogensen 88, Chase Zediker 89, Chistian Nelson 94

AL: Mason Dizona 96, Blake Higgins 96, Jaymeson Vande Velde 100, Mason Garreans 105, Brody Klopp 114, Toby Bohls 115

SCW: Colin Mayo 89, Sam Johnson 104, Matt LaFrenz 107, Kason Murphy 146. 

