(Council Bluffs) -- Sioux City North was a late addition to the Lewis Central Cross Invitational, but they made the most of it with a dominant performance Saturday.
The North Stars claimed both individual and team titles.
The girls' race was won by Elizabeth Jordan while Glenwood's Emma Hughes followed suit in second.
"It felt good," Hughes said. "The course was a little muddy, but it wasn't too bad."
Hughes' most recent performance was another display of the stellar senior campaign she's posted thus far. Hughes has always shown talent, but has been plagued with injuries in years past, that has not been the case this year.
"I'm running pain-free," Hughes said. "It's just good to be back with the team."
Complete results from the girls race can be viewed here.
In the boys' race, Sioux City North cruised to the team title by posting 23 points led by a championship performance from Jaysen Bouwers. Teammate Will Lohr finished second while Gabe Nash, Yemane Kifle and Beshanena Gutema also cracked the top 10 with respective finishes of fifth, seventh and eighth.
Thomas Jefferson's Aidan Booton finished third on his home course in a time of 16:20.21.
"It wasn't bad," Booton said. "I just thought to myself to try the best to do what I do and just run."
Lewis Central freshmen Ethan Eichhorn posted another strong showing, doing so this time with a fourth-place finish.
"I felt really good during that race," Eichhorn said. "I went out way too fast last week. I'm figuring out how to get out and run my race."
Eichhorn's finish paced the Titans to a runner-up finish as a team with 92 points.
Tri-Center's Brett McGee finished sixth while Harlan's Trey Gross and Treynor's Cole Dooley also finished in the top 10 with respective finishes of 9th and 10th.
Complete results from the boys race can be found here.
Complete interviews with Hughes, Booton and Eichhorn can be viewed below.