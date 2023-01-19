(Sioux City) -- Some tense battles with the top teams in the Missouri River Activities Conference and a tough non-conference slate has created a battle-tested Sioux City West boys basketball team.
The Wolverines have powered through their schedule for a 4-5 record. They were victorious in their most recent outing: a 75-58 win over Thomas Jefferson on Tuesday.
"It's been good for our guys," Sioux City West head coach CoCo Cofield told KMA Sports. "We've been playing well since the break. We've played some tough teams. But we've managed to find ways to win and get better. It's a long season, and we have more games coming up. We're just enjoying the process."
The Wolverines started the year with a win over TJ, followed by losses to Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Sioux City East, Abraham Lincoln and Bishop Heelan Catholic -- the top four teams in the MRC. They've also suffered losses to 2A No. 3 Western Christian and Nebraska Class B No. 1 Skutt Catholic.
"We knew the schedule was going to be tough," Cofield said. "We try to get battle-tested early, so we can figure out what we do and don't do well. We want to win as many games as possible, but we want to work on getting better. We've tried to figure out a lot of stuff. I think we're moving in the right direction."
Senior Lamarion Mothershead leads the lineup with 14.9 points per game, while classmates Keavian Hayes and Jay Grause add 13.1 and 11.3 points per game, respectively.
"We have a lot of seniors on our squad," Cofield said. "It just comes down to them playing like seniors. They know what to expect. We try to keep the offense open. We run some sets, but we're a motion-type offense. I don't like running sets because I don't want the guys to think too much. Sometimes, that helps. Sometimes, that hurts."
Defensively, Cofield feels there's plenty of room for improvement.
"We've tried to find our strengths," Cofield said. "Our defense has to get better. Offense keeps you in games, but you win games with defense. We try to limit teams to one possession. We harp on rebounding, deflections, steals and taking charges, so we can get extra possession. I've challenged the boys every night to take pride in defense."
Sioux City West is now into the second part of its MRC schedule. They face Sergeant Bluff-Luton Friday, followed by Sioux City East (Tuesday) and Bishop Heelan (January 27th). The Wolverines also get another tough non-conference contest with 4A No. 2 Waukee Northwest on January 28th.
"It doesn't get any easier," Cofield said. "We have to keep battling and finding ways to get wins. We're focusing on getting that signature that boosts our confidence. Of course you want to beat the teams you're supposed to beat, but it's never easy."
Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Cofield.