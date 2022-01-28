KMAland Bowling

(KMAland) -- The Iowa High School Athletic Association and Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union announced the sites and assignments for the upcoming state qualifying bowling meets. 

The girls qualifiers take place on February 14th with the boys on the 15th. 

View the full list of assignments here and the list of KMAland assignments below. 

CLASS 1A

AT SHENANDOAH 

Clarinda

Lamoni

Lenox

Mount Ayr

Red Oak 

Shenandoah 

AT ST. ALBERT

St. Albert

Harlan

Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Tri-Center 

CLASS 2A 

AT LEMARS

Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson

Denison-Schleswig 

LeMars

Sioux City West 

AT URBANDALE

Creston

Lewis Central (Girls)

CLASS 3A

AT DES MOINES LINCOLN 

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln

Lewis Central (Boys) 

Sioux City North

Sioux City East 

