(KMAland) -- The Iowa High School Athletic Association and Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union announced the sites and assignments for the upcoming state qualifying bowling meets.
The girls qualifiers take place on February 14th with the boys on the 15th.
View the full list of assignments here and the list of KMAland assignments below.
CLASS 1A
AT SHENANDOAH
Clarinda
Lamoni
Lenox
Mount Ayr
Red Oak
Shenandoah
AT ST. ALBERT
St. Albert
Harlan
Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Tri-Center
CLASS 2A
AT LEMARS
Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson
Denison-Schleswig
LeMars
Sioux City West
AT URBANDALE
Creston
Lewis Central (Girls)
CLASS 3A
AT DES MOINES LINCOLN
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln
Lewis Central (Boys)
Sioux City North
Sioux City East