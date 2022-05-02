(Des Moines) -- The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union has released the sites and assignments for the regional tennis tournaments.
Those tournaments will take place on Wednesday, May 11th at 9 a.m.
View the full release from the IGHSAU here and the list of KMAland sites and assignments below.
CLASS 1A
Region 1 at LeMars
Bishop Heelan
Denison-Schleswig
LeMars
Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Region 2 at Atlantic
Atlantic
Audubon
Harlan
Kuemper Catholic
Lewis Central
St. Albert
Region 3 at Shenandoah
Clarinda
Creston
Glenwood
Red Oak
Shenandoah
Southwest Valley
CLASS 2A
Region 1 at Fort Dodge
Sioux City East
Sioux City North
Sioux City West
Region 2 at Johnston
Abraham Lincoln
Region 3 at WDM Valley
Thomas Jefferson