IGHSAU

(Des Moines) -- The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union has released the sites and assignments for the regional tennis tournaments.

Those tournaments will take place on Wednesday, May 11th at 9 a.m.

View the full release from the IGHSAU here and the list of KMAland sites and assignments below.

CLASS 1A

Region 1 at LeMars

Bishop Heelan

Denison-Schleswig

LeMars

Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Region 2 at Atlantic

Atlantic

Audubon

Harlan

Kuemper Catholic

Lewis Central

St. Albert

Region 3 at Shenandoah

Clarinda

Creston

Glenwood

Red Oak

Shenandoah

Southwest Valley

CLASS 2A

Region 1 at Fort Dodge

Sioux City East

Sioux City North

Sioux City West

Region 2 at Johnston

Abraham Lincoln

Region 3 at WDM Valley

Thomas Jefferson

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.