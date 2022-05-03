KMAland Golf

(KMAland) -- The Iowa Girls High School Girls High School Athletic Union has released the regional sites and assignments for the upcoming golf postseason.

The first round of regionals takes place on Wednesday, May 13th with regional finals occurring on May 18th.

View the full regionals here and the list of KMAland regionals below.

CLASS 1A

Region 1B at Ogden

Audubon

Coon Rapids-Bayard

Exira-EHK

Glidden-Ralston

IKM-Manning

Nodaway Valley

Regional Final at Newell-Fonda

Region 2A at Tri-Center

East Mills

Fremont-Mills

Griswold

Logan-Magnolia

Missouri Valley

St. Albert

Tri-Center

Regional Final at CAM

Region 2B at Mount Ayr

Bedford

CAM

East Union

Essex

Lamoni

Lenox

Mount Ayr

Sidney

Southwest Valley

Regional Final at CAM

Region 2C at Boyer Valley

AHSTW

Boyer Valley

Riverside

Woodbine

Regional Final at CAM

Region 3B at Central Decatur

Martensdale-St. Marys

Melcher-Dallas

Moravia

Mormon Trail

Seymour

Southeast Warren

Wayne

Regional Final at Lynnville-Sully

CLASS 2A

Region 3A at Greene County

Kuemper Catholic

Regional Final at Atlatnic

Region 3B at Shenandoah

Clarinda

Red Oak

Shenandoah

Treynor

Underwood

Regional Final at Atlantic

Region 4A at Van Meter

Central Decatur

CLASS 3A

Region 1 at Denison

Atlantic

Bishop Heelan

Denison-Schleswig

Glenwood

Harlan

LeMars

Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Region 2 at Saydel

Creston

CLASS 4A

Region 1 at Ames

Sioux City East

Sioux City North

Sioux City West

Region 3 at Marshalltown

Abraham Lincoln

Lewis Central

Thomas Jefferson

