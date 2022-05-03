(KMAland) -- The Iowa Girls High School Girls High School Athletic Union has released the regional sites and assignments for the upcoming golf postseason.
The first round of regionals takes place on Wednesday, May 13th with regional finals occurring on May 18th.
View the full regionals here and the list of KMAland regionals below.
CLASS 1A
Region 1B at Ogden
Audubon
Coon Rapids-Bayard
Exira-EHK
Glidden-Ralston
IKM-Manning
Nodaway Valley
Regional Final at Newell-Fonda
Region 2A at Tri-Center
East Mills
Fremont-Mills
Griswold
Logan-Magnolia
Missouri Valley
St. Albert
Tri-Center
Regional Final at CAM
Region 2B at Mount Ayr
Bedford
CAM
East Union
Essex
Lamoni
Lenox
Mount Ayr
Sidney
Southwest Valley
Regional Final at CAM
Region 2C at Boyer Valley
AHSTW
Boyer Valley
Riverside
Woodbine
Regional Final at CAM
Region 3B at Central Decatur
Martensdale-St. Marys
Melcher-Dallas
Moravia
Mormon Trail
Seymour
Southeast Warren
Wayne
Regional Final at Lynnville-Sully
CLASS 2A
Region 3A at Greene County
Kuemper Catholic
Regional Final at Atlatnic
Region 3B at Shenandoah
Clarinda
Red Oak
Shenandoah
Treynor
Underwood
Regional Final at Atlantic
Region 4A at Van Meter
Central Decatur
CLASS 3A
Region 1 at Denison
Atlantic
Bishop Heelan
Denison-Schleswig
Glenwood
Harlan
LeMars
Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Region 2 at Saydel
Creston
CLASS 4A
Region 1 at Ames
Sioux City East
Sioux City North
Sioux City West
Region 3 at Marshalltown
Abraham Lincoln
Lewis Central
Thomas Jefferson