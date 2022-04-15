IHSAA

(Boone) -- The Iowa High School Athletic Association has released the sites for the district tennis tournaments. 

The district tournament meets are scheduled for May 9th with the rain date set for May 10th. 

Qualifiers from these meets will move to their respective state tournaments, which will take place on May 24th & 25th in Cedar Rapids (2A) and Waterloo (1A). 

Assignments will be released at a later dates. Check out the full list of host schools below. 

CLASS 1A 

Boone

Decorah

Columbus Catholic

Denison-Schleswig

Fairfield & Maharishi, Fairfield

Knoxville

Red Oak

Spencer

CLASS 2A

Ankeny Centennial 

Cedar Falls

Iowa City, Liberty

Iowa City, West

Marshalltown

North Scott

WDM Valley

Waukee Northwest 

