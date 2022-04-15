(Boone) -- The Iowa High School Athletic Association has released the sites for the district tennis tournaments.
The district tournament meets are scheduled for May 9th with the rain date set for May 10th.
Qualifiers from these meets will move to their respective state tournaments, which will take place on May 24th & 25th in Cedar Rapids (2A) and Waterloo (1A).
Assignments will be released at a later dates. Check out the full list of host schools below.
CLASS 1A
Boone
Decorah
Columbus Catholic
Denison-Schleswig
Fairfield & Maharishi, Fairfield
Knoxville
Red Oak
Spencer
CLASS 2A
Ankeny Centennial
Cedar Falls
Iowa City, Liberty
Iowa City, West
Marshalltown
North Scott
WDM Valley
Waukee Northwest