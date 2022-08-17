(Boone) -- The Iowa High School Athletic Association and Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union have released their state qualifying sites and assignments.
In Class 1A, Central Decatur and Southwest Valley are hosts. Shenandoah hosts in Class 2A, Glenwood hosts in Class 3A and Abraham Lincoln gets to host in Class 4A.
Class 1A and 2A will be on Thursday, October 20th while 3A and 4A are on Wednesday, October 19th.
View the full release from the IHSAA here.
CLASS 1A
ACGC
Cascade
Central Decatur
Central Springs
Regina, Iowa City
Ridge View
South Hardin
Southwest Valley
CLASS 2A
Monticello
Oelwein
Pella Christian
Shenandoah
Unity Christian
CLASS 3A
Glenwood
Humboldt
Pella
Washington
West Delaware
CLASS 4A
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln
Dubuque Senior
Indianola
Marshalltown
Pleasant Valley