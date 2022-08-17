Cross Country

(Boone) -- The Iowa High School Athletic Association and Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union have released their state qualifying sites and assignments.

In Class 1A, Central Decatur and Southwest Valley are hosts. Shenandoah hosts in Class 2A, Glenwood hosts in Class 3A and Abraham Lincoln gets to host in Class 4A.

Class 1A and 2A will be on Thursday, October 20th while 3A and 4A are on Wednesday, October 19th.

View the full release from the IHSAA here.

CLASS 1A

ACGC

Cascade

Central Decatur

Central Springs

Regina, Iowa City

Ridge View

South Hardin

Southwest Valley

CLASS 2A

Monticello

Oelwein

Pella Christian

Shenandoah

Unity Christian

CLASS 3A

Glenwood

Humboldt

Pella

Washington

West Delaware

CLASS 4A

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln

Dubuque Senior

Indianola

Marshalltown

Pleasant Valley

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.