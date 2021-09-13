(KMAland) -- The Iowa High School Athletic Association released the host sites for the state qualifying cross country meets.
In Class 1A, Southwest Valley will host along with Cascade, Clayton Ridge, Newman Catholic, Panorama, Pekin, Regina and Ridgeview.
Class 2A KMAland schools will likely trek to Southeast Valley, but Anamosa, Dike-New Hartford, Southeast Valley, Unity Christian and Williamsburg are also hosts.
Decorah, LeMars, Pella, Solon and Winterset are Class 3A hosts while Ankeny, Cedar Rapids, Kennedy, Indianola, Marshalltown and Pleasant Valley will host the Class 4A qualifiers.
Class 1A/2A races are Thursday, October 21st while the 3A/4A qualifiers take place on Wednesday, October 20th. Assignments for these meets will be released at a later date.