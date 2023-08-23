Cross Country

(KMAland) -- The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union and Iowa High School Athletic Association have released the state qualifying sites for the upcoming cross country season. 

Mount Ayr and Central Decatur are among the hosts in Class 1A. 

The 3A/4A meets are on Wednesday, October 18th while the 1A/2A meets will take place on Thursday, October 19th.

View the full sites below.

CLASS 1A

Central Decatur

Central Springs

Mount Ayr

North Linn

Panorama

CLASS 2A

Dike-New Hartford

Monticello

Pella Christian

Unity Christian 

Williamsburg

CLASS 3A

Clear Lake

Pella 

Solon

Spencer 

Winterset

CLASS 4A

Ames

Iowa City West

Marshalltown

Pleasant Valley

Southeast Polk

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.