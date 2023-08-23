(KMAland) -- The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union and Iowa High School Athletic Association have released the state qualifying sites for the upcoming cross country season.
Mount Ayr and Central Decatur are among the hosts in Class 1A.
The 3A/4A meets are on Wednesday, October 18th while the 1A/2A meets will take place on Thursday, October 19th.
View the full sites below.
CLASS 1A
Central Decatur
Central Springs
Mount Ayr
North Linn
Panorama
CLASS 2A
Dike-New Hartford
Monticello
Pella Christian
Unity Christian
Williamsburg
CLASS 3A
Clear Lake
Pella
Solon
Spencer
Winterset
CLASS 4A
Ames
Iowa City West
Marshalltown
Pleasant Valley
Southeast Polk