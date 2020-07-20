(KMAland) -- Six Corner Conference baseball players were named first team Elite on Monday.
Stanton pitcher Colby Royal, Sidney catcher Cole Stenzel, Fremont-Mills infielder Seth Malcom and outfielder James Switzer, Griswold infielder Derek Mueller and East Mills outfielder Michael Schafer were all picked to the first team and honored with “Elite” status.
Other first team picks went to East Mills infielder Nic Duysen and utility player Jack Anderson, Stanton infielder Keygan Day and outfielder Colton Thornburg and Sidney utility player Leighton Whipple.
Sidney’s Garett Phillips, Brett Gruber and Will Oswald; Stanton’s Quentin Thornburg, Carter Johnson, Levi Martin and Easton Hultman; Fremont-Mills’ Kyler Owen, Colton Hauschild and Brady Owen; East Mills’ Jackson Wray and Tucker Hadden of Essex were all picked to the second team.
Honorable mention status went to Brydon Huntley of Sidney, East Mills’ Ethan Yoshida and Caden Henderson of Essex. View the complete list of honorees linked below.