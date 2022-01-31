(Maryville) -- Six Northwest Missouri State football players were honored as 2021 Don Hansen NCAA Division II All-Americans on Monday.
Those choices were running back Al McKeller, offensive lineman Tanner Owen, defensive lineman Sam Roberts, linebacker Jackson Barnes, defensive lineman Zach Howard and defensive back Cahleel Smith.
McKeller, Owen, Roberts and Barnes were first-team nods while Howard and Smith were honorable mention designations.
View the full release from Northwest athletics here.