(Kansas City) -- Six Kansas City Chiefs players were named to the AFC's Pro Bowl roster.
Those selections were quarterback Patrick Mahomes, wide receiver Tyreek Hill, tight end Travis Kelce, offensive tackle Orlando Brown, defensive tackle Chris Jones and defensive back Tyrann Mathieu.
Hill, Jones and Brown will be starters.
Iowa alums George Kittle (San Francisco), Brandon Scherff (Washington) and Tristan Wirfs (Tampa Bay) were named starters for the NFC.
The 2022 Pro Bowl takes place on February 6th in Las Vegas.