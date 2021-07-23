H-10 logo 2018.jpg
Hawkeye Ten Conference

(KMAland) -- Six players were chosen unanimously to the first team All-Hawkeye Ten Conference on Friday.

Atlantic’s Alyssa Derby and Olivia Engler, Creston’s Gracie Hagle, Harlan’s Emily Brouse, Lewis Central’s Haley Bach and Jordan Schwabe of Kuemper were all unanimous choices on the first team.

Other first team picks were Atlantic’s Madison Botos and Kennedy Goergen, Harlan’s Tianna Kasperbauer and Julia Schechinger, Creston’s Nevaeh Randall, St. Albert’s Alexis Narmi, Kiana Schulz of Denison-Schleswig, Kuemper’s Kenzie Schon, Glenwood’s Coryl Matheny and Taylor Elam of Lewis Central.

Here’s a look at the second team and honorable mention choices:

SECOND TEAM 

Jada Jensen, Atlantic

Madison Schumacher, Harlan

Keely Coen, Creston

Peyton Rice, Creston

Caroline Pellett, Atlantic

Hailey Ostrander, Kuemper Catholic

Avery Heller, Lewis Central

Emmy Allbaugh, Clarinda

Kennedy Marten, Denison-Schleswig

Morgan Driskell, Creston

Alexa McCunn, Red Oak

Sidda Rodewald, Shenandoah

Lauren Nicholas, Atlantic

Kate Heithoff, Harlan

Kamryn Venner, Kuemper Catholic

Kelly Embray, Glenwood

HONORABLE MENTION 

Halle Evans, Creston

Jersey Foote, Creston

Lynnae Green, Shenandoah

Malena Woodward, Atlantic

Ava Rush, Atlantic

Kylie Wesack, St. Albert

Jordan Heese, Harlan

Paige Kastner, Denison-Schleswig

Teryn Fink, Denison-Schleswig

Claire Leinen, Denison-Schleswig

Kenadee Loew, Kuemper Cahtolic

Brianna Lux, Kuemper Catholic

Allison Koontz, Glenwood

Maddie Howard, Lewis Central

Lylyy Merrill, Clarinda 

