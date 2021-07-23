(KMAland) -- Six players were chosen unanimously to the first team All-Hawkeye Ten Conference on Friday.
Atlantic’s Alyssa Derby and Olivia Engler, Creston’s Gracie Hagle, Harlan’s Emily Brouse, Lewis Central’s Haley Bach and Jordan Schwabe of Kuemper were all unanimous choices on the first team.
Other first team picks were Atlantic’s Madison Botos and Kennedy Goergen, Harlan’s Tianna Kasperbauer and Julia Schechinger, Creston’s Nevaeh Randall, St. Albert’s Alexis Narmi, Kiana Schulz of Denison-Schleswig, Kuemper’s Kenzie Schon, Glenwood’s Coryl Matheny and Taylor Elam of Lewis Central.
Here’s a look at the second team and honorable mention choices:
SECOND TEAM
Jada Jensen, Atlantic
Madison Schumacher, Harlan
Keely Coen, Creston
Peyton Rice, Creston
Caroline Pellett, Atlantic
Hailey Ostrander, Kuemper Catholic
Avery Heller, Lewis Central
Emmy Allbaugh, Clarinda
Kennedy Marten, Denison-Schleswig
Morgan Driskell, Creston
Alexa McCunn, Red Oak
Sidda Rodewald, Shenandoah
Lauren Nicholas, Atlantic
Kate Heithoff, Harlan
Kamryn Venner, Kuemper Catholic
Kelly Embray, Glenwood
HONORABLE MENTION
Halle Evans, Creston
Jersey Foote, Creston
Lynnae Green, Shenandoah
Malena Woodward, Atlantic
Ava Rush, Atlantic
Kylie Wesack, St. Albert
Jordan Heese, Harlan
Paige Kastner, Denison-Schleswig
Teryn Fink, Denison-Schleswig
Claire Leinen, Denison-Schleswig
Kenadee Loew, Kuemper Cahtolic
Brianna Lux, Kuemper Catholic
Allison Koontz, Glenwood
Maddie Howard, Lewis Central
Lylyy Merrill, Clarinda