(Council Bluffs) -- The St. Albert girls basketball team has used its size and experience to its advantage on the way to a 4-0 start.
The Saintes have victories over Tri-Center, Harlan, Logan-Magnolia and Clarinda to open the season. Their fast start isn't surprising after returning 11 contributors from last year's team.
"Having the nucleus back has made a huge difference," Coach Dick Wettengel said. "We have 11 varsity players that suited up last year."
The returning experience allowed the Saintes to start preseason festivities a step ahead of where they might have in recent years.
"That's a big piece of why we've had the start we've had," Wettengel said. "They're familiar with the system and each other. There's not a huge learning curve right now. That's been a great benefit to us."
Missy Evezic, Lilly Krohn, Ella Klusman, Katelyn Hendricks, Landry and Lena Rosloniec comprise St. Albert's lineup.
The 6-foot-4-inch Evezic leads the Saintes in points (12.0), rebounds (7.3) and blocks (3.3)
"She played a lot of summer basketball," Wettengel said. "She's played well for us early in the season."
Rosloniec joins Evezic in the paint with 5.5 points and 5.3 rebounds per game. Krohn does a little bit of everything with 9.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.0 steals per game, and Klusman (9.0 PPG), Hendricks (6.8 PPG) and Miller (6.0 PPG) have served as reliable scoring threats.
"Our depth is a key piece to what's helping us," Wettengel said. "That depth is important in our practice session. It helps day in and day out."
Aside from their experience and depth, the Saintes also have height. Eight girls on their roster are 5-foot-7 or taller. The Saintes' height has played a massive role in their offensive approach.
"We stress being inside-out oriented," Wettengel said. "We haven't been blessed with great size, and we have it right now. We need to utilize that. It isn't always necessarily feeding the post, but we've utilized it."
St. Albert has a tough slate ahead, with Creston, Lewis Central, Underwood, Shenandoah, Kuemper Catholic and Atlantic awaiting them before Christmas break.
"Our theme is to make ourselves better each day," Wettengel said. "We have to find a way to make ourselves better. There are a lot of things we can do better. We're going to get exposed in some areas. It's important to identify those areas and work to improve in those areas."
The Saintes return to action on Tuesday against Creston. Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Wettengel.