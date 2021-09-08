(Palmyra) -- Palmyra football is 2-0 on the season thanks to a pair of dominant wins over Omaha Christian Academy and Brownell-Talbot.
"It's been a good start," said head coach Tyler Maas. "You can't ask for much more."
The Panthers outscored their first two opponents by a combined 126-24 and have yet to surrender any points with their starting defense on the field.
"Right now, we are pitching a shutout," Maas said. "We have four seniors on the defensive side of the ball, and they have done a good job of getting us into the right calls. If you can be in the right defense, you have a chance every play."
Offensively, the Panthers returned many of their skill players from last year's 2-5 team, but did have to replace the entire offensive line.
"We felt good about our skill positions," Maas said. "But the offensive line was a huge question mark for us. But through two weeks, we have held up pretty well."
Kris Breckel, Korban Nider, Treyvon Davis and Evan Bryan-Aldrich pave the way for quarterback Drew Erhart, running back Alex Hatcher and wide receivers Andrew Waltke and Dedrick Dowding.
"We feel pretty good," Maas said. "It's tough on defenses to defend us right now, which is a good spot to be in."
The Panthers now turn their attention to a Week 3 clash with Conestoga. The Cougars are 0-2 after losses to Exeter-Milligan/Friend and Freeman, but that doesn't mean Coach Maas is taking them lightly.
"They are not a bad 0-2," he said. "I know their coaches are telling them they have a competitive ball club if they can clean things up. A record is only a record. It should be a good game on Friday night."
Palmyra's offense has had little trouble while their defense has been stingy in the first two games. Coach Maas likes his team's chances if they can duplicate that formula.
"We have to take care of what we do," he said. "We like to throw the ball around and play fast on offense, which is fine if you don't turn the ball over. If you can take care of the ball on offense and create turnovers on defense, you will be happy with the results most weeks."
KMA Sports' Week 3 coverage begins at 6:20 Friday night with Barrett Auto Center Preview Show on KMA 960 and FM-99.1. Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Maas.