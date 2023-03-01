(Des Moines) -- A slow start and the dominance of Audi Crooks doomed Martensdale-St. Marys on Wednesday afternoon in a Class 1A state quarterfinal.
Crooks and Bishop Garrigan (24-1) jumped out to a 21-4 lead after the first period and cruised on from that point for a 67-43 win to advance to a state semifinal for the fourth straight year.
“The last four years, everybody has tried everything possible to stop her, so that wasn’t something we thought we were going to be special and do,” Martensdale-St. Marys head coach Tim Baker said of Crooks. “We really wanted to score, though, and that didn’t work out so well in the first half. I think they did a good job of being physical, and that’s good experience for us.”
Crooks scored 42 points and added 14 rebounds to lead the defending champs, which will play in a semifinal Friday at 1:30. Fellow senior Molly Joyce flirted with a triple-double on the afternoon in finishing with seven points, seven boards and eight assists.
“It was a lot of fun,” Martensdale-St. Marys junior Brynnly German said of the state experience. “It brought the community together. Our whole school — even the elementary — came out and watched the bus leave. It really built our team up.”
“We kept pushing,” sophomore Ellie Baker added. “I enjoyed playing (at state) with all my teammates. We just kept fighting.”
To Baker’s point, Martensdale-St. Marys did have a much better second half. Just over halfway through the third they had already equaled their first-half point total, and they eventually outscored Garrigan in the second half.
In the first hall, though, Martensdale-St. Marys was plenty undersized in trying to deal with the 6-foot-3 Crooks, who has signed with Iowa State. However, an offense that ranked No. 10 in Class 1A with an average of 59.8 points per game entering the tournament was uncharacteristically sped up. It led to 19 turnovers, including 12 in the first half.
“Ball movement was much better in the second half,” Coach Baker said. “These kids are pretty well known for not quitting and fighting non-stop to the very end. I was not surprised to see that. All the kids on the bench, no matter who was playing, were cheering them on to the very last second. That’s who these kids are.”
The Blue Devils — playing in their fifth state tournament and second in four seasons — were led by Ellie Baker and Brynnly German with eight points each. Hadley Pearson chipped in seven points, and Sydney Bears tallied six, as Martensdale-St. Marys had nine different scorers.
The Pride of Iowa Conference champions will return all five starters and every major contributor next season along with the solace of knowing Crooks will be graduating. Garrigan and Crooks — a freshman at the time — also eliminated Martensdale-St. Marys in their last state tournament in 2021.
“We’re excited,” Pearson said. “We’ll be able to kick it right into gear once summer starts. (Crooks) is going to be gone, so we’re going to focus on the next and kick it into high gear.”
“Anything can happen in a year,” Coach Baker said, “but it should be pretty exciting. There’s a lot of opportunity. It’s tough right now, but the girls should be excited. They’re very talented in a lot of sports, and it’s on to the next.”
The Blue Devils season closes at 21-5. Check out video interviews with Coach Baker, Ellie Baker, Brynnly German and Pearson below.