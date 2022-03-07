(Des Moines) -- A 21-3 first-quarter deficit was too much for the West Harrison boys basketball team in the program's first-ever trip to the state tournament.
While they eventually regrouped, the slow start doomed the Hawkeyes (22-4) in their 70-52 loss to Remsen, St. Mary's in a Class 1A State Quarterfinal Monday afternoon on KMA-FM 99.1.
"It's a tough situation," said West Harrison head coach Rowdy Evans. "Anytime you end your season in Des Moines, it's a fabulous year. The first quarter didn't start the way we wanted. We got buried too early and couldn't come back."
Remsen, St. Mary's kickstarted their fast start by scoring the first 11 points.
"I think we were shell-shocked," Coach Evans said. "Being in the Wells Fargo Arena took us out of our element. We didn't do much right in the first quarter."
The Hawkeyes settled in during the second quarter but never got closer than 10 and trailed 38-24 at the half.
The deficit remained between 14 and 21 points for most of the third quarter, and the Hawkeyes' never got closer than 13, ending their season with a quarterfinal loss.
Remsen's offense shot 54.8% from the field and 52.9% from deep, making any West Harrison comeback difficult.
"It was frustrating," Coach Evans said. "There was a time where we did everything right, but they would make a tough three. Hats off to them. They shot tremendous tonight and came out ready to go."
Remsen had four in double figures. Carter Schorg led the way with 20 points, Cael Ortmann had 17, Jaxon Bunkers posted 14, and Alex Schroeder came off the bench for 12. The Hawks (25-0) advance to a state semifinal Wednesday night against North Linn, who flexed their muscle on Monday with a dominant 89-43 win over North Mahaska.
Sage Evans led West Harrison's efforts by posting a tough-nosed 19-point, seven-rebound, four-assist effort.
"We started out slow, but I thought we played pretty well after that," Sage Evans said.
Koleson Evans complemented Sage with 15 points and six rebounds.
"I liked our effort," Coach Evans said. "We played hard the whole time. That's all you can ask for."
The loss concludes the best season in West Harrison history, but they should be back next year.
Every player on the Hawkeyes roster returns next year and should be motivated after ending their season in Des Moines for the first time.
"The motivation is through the roof for us," Koleson Evans said. "The trophy is cool, but we want first place. That trophy is going to give us motivation throughout the summer and next year."
"The best part about losing is that we don't have any seniors," Coach Evans said. "If we can get here next year, the newness and awe are gone. I'm excited about that."
Check out the full interviews with Sage Evans, Koleson Evans and Coach Rowdy Evans below.