South Holt is preparing for another campaign on the Missouri 8-player football trail.
The Knights are looking to build on a 2021 season in which they went 7-3 and made a playoff appearance. They’ll have to do so with a small group of players, though.
“We were pretty productive [in the offseason],” South Holt head coach Josh Petersen said. “We’re small in numbers, we’ve only got 14 [players] out but we’ve got a solid group. I think this year’s gonna be a war of attrition and hopefully the eight or nine guys that we’re playing are able to play some iron man football.”
Despite the low numbers, it’s an experienced roster for Petersen's squad. Kendall Noland returns at quarterback to lead a potent offense that scored north of 50 points on five occasions last year.
“Noland kind of found his groove this year as far as throwing the ball,” Petersen said. “He’s a lot more accurate and his ball looks a lot better. He’s got some speed, so we can run with him, too.”
Cole Medsker will be the go-to ball carrier for the Knights, while Jayce Jackson, Cade Kurtz, Kale Kerns and Trevor Markt are expected to touch the ball in various ways.
“We’re gonna sprinkle in a lot of spread stuff this year just to try to mix things up,” Petersen said. “We’ll run some power under center with five linemen and two tight-ends and then we’re gonna jump into some wide open spread to help us kind of balance and utilize everybody so we don’t get gassed.”
Defensively, South Holt figures to be stout. The Knights return five starters from a unit that showed flashes of greatness in a handful of games in 2021, holding its opponents to 20 points or fewer on five occasions.
Those starters include Jackson Schaeffer, who was an all-state lineman in his freshman campaign before breaking his leg in the season opener as a sophomore last year.
“Our front seven is gonna be pretty competitive,” Petersen said. “I think we’ll be in good position as long as our guys stay healthy.”
Despite the low numbers, Petersen expects his squad to remain in the mix for a 275 Conference title and a playoff berth.
“I break our seasons into thirds and I always try to go 2-1 in each third,” Petersen said. “If we can do that and get to 6-3 I think that’s a successful year because our eight conference games can kind of be up in the air on any Friday night, depending on who we’re playing. With this year’s group, I think we can make another run at it and hopefully get a good seed in districts.”
The Knights will be challenged right off the bat with a non-conference road date against Worth County, the 8-player state runner-up a season ago and the premier 8-player program in Missouri historically.
South Holt fell to Worth County at home in week one last season by a score of 50-22.
“I don’t know if it’s gonna take a perfect game for us to win it, but we need to eliminate some stuff on our side,” Petersen said. “The penalties, the turnovers and making sure we’re scoring when we get in crucial situations. That’s the kind of stuff that hurt us last year when we played them.”
Worth County was a juggernaut in 2021, going 14-1 with its only blemish being a 6-point loss to Drexel/Miami in the state championship game.
“I watched some film and they’re big, they’re fast and they’re physical, which are the typical characteristics of a Worth County football team,” Petersen said. “They’re definitely beatable. I think every team’s beatable, but we’ve gotta go over there and make sure we’re playing the team and not the name. I think that’s where some teams mess up, they play the name instead of the eight players who are on the field.”
Worth County will host South Holt in the season opener Friday at 7 P.M.
