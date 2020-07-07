(Clarinda) -- Aziah Smalley's gem led Clarinda past Bedford and into their third consecutive win.
The Cardinals relied on some timely hitting and Smalley's stellar outing to oust the Bulldogs 5-1 in a game heard on KMA-FM 99.1 Tuesday night.
"For us, it's all about playing defense, timely hitting and Aziah hitting her spots on the mound," Coach Seth Allbaugh said. "When we can do those three things, we can compete with anybody. We didn't do that at the beginning of the year, and now we are doing that as a team."
Clarinda plated two runs in the first to take an early 2-0 lead behind an RBI-double from catcher Hallee Fine and a RBI from Hailee Knight. Bedford countered with a run of their own courtesy of a sacrifice from Darcy Davis.
Bedford's one-run deficit was short-lived, though. Clarinda mounted a three-run third inning behind a two-RBI double from their No. 8 hitter Jillian Graham.
"That's the key," Allbaugh said. "Getting production from the bottom of the order."
While the offense came through when called upon, Smalley constantly wiggled herself out of jams. In total, Bedford left 11 runners on base, including leaving them loaded in the fifth.
"Our last three games have been like that," Allbaugh said. "That's just kind of her m.o,"
"Really we were just looking for an out," Smalley said. "He (Coach Allbaugh) always tells us not to worry about the runners. Just get an out and not worry if they score a run or two."
Smalley finished the night with seven strikeouts, scattering six hits on just one earned run.
"With her, it's all about location," Allbaugh said. "When she's hitting her spots, she's tough."
Fine and Knight paced Clarinda's offense with two hits each.
Bedford (8-7) was led by two hits from Macy Sefrit and Mallory Moyer. Emily Baker and Destry Bassinger managed the other hits for the Bulldogs. Bedford will resume action Thursday against Central Decatur and will conclude the regular season Friday against Sidney. They open postseason play against Fremont-Mills Monday in Bedford on KMA-FM 99.1
Clarinda moves to 3-9 overall. The Cardinals continue their season Thursday against Riverside and will play Southwest Valley Friday before opening the postseason Wednesday against Atlantic on KMA-FM.
"Atlantic's no secret," Allbaugh said. "We know they're a good team. We've got to peak and play our best to beat them, but we are starting to form a bit."
The complete interviews with Smalley and Coach Allbaugh can be found below.