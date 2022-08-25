(Glenwood) -- The Glenwood boys cross country team comes into 2022 highly-ranked, experienced and ready to defend their Hawkeye Ten Conference crown.
"The guys trained hard this summer," Coach Todd Peverill said. "They came in conditionally close to where they were at the end of the season last year. They're going to start off fast this year, so we're excited about that."
Peverill appreciates the experienced lineup.
"They're all focused," he said. "Last year, they were young. They know what they want to do and how to get there. They've put in the miles, and it shows. I just tell them what I want them to do, and they do it."
The Rams return plenty of talent from a squad that has won two consecutive Hawkeye Ten Conference titles and qualified for back-to-back state meets.
"We have everybody back that qualified for state," Peverill said. "They've matured much more, so we're a much better team than last year."
Juniors Bryant Keller and Andrew Smith lead the way for the Rams this season.
Smith had a dominant freshman year and narrowly missed medaling. However, injuries plagued his sophomore year.
Keller, meanwhile, shined in his sophomore year with a runner-up showing at the Hawkeye Ten Meet and an 11th-place medal at state.
"He came from almost nowhere," Peverill said about Keller. "He and Andrew are looking strong. Andrew is back and stronger this year. Bryant and Andrew are shadows of each other."
Jake Shannon, Liam Hays, Kevin Coots, Dillon Anderson and Preston Slayman, Jackson Griffin, Ashton Wiese and Ethan West are also vying for spots in the varsity lineup.
Glenwood comes into the season ranked No. 4 in Class 3A by the Iowa Association of Track Coaches.
The Rams open their season on Saturday with their annual home meet. Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson, East Mills, Southwest Valley, Atlantic, Clarinda, Creston, Harlan, Lewis Central, Red Oak, Shenandoah and St. Albert are also in attendance.
The team race will likely come down to Lewis Central and Glenwood, and Smith, Keller, Colin Lillie (St. Albert) and Ethan Eichhorn (Lewis Central) should contend for the individual title.
"It's going to be highly competitive," Peverill said. "It's going to be a great race."
Nick Stavas (@nickstavas) has reports from Glenwood on Saturday. Check out the full interview with Coach Peverill below.