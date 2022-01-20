(Atlantic) -- The season-long progression of the Atlantic-CAM wrestling program continued on Thursday.
The Trojans had little trouble, outscoring their Hawkeye Ten Conference foes Glenwood and Clarinda by a combined score of 113-31.
"We are pleased with a couple of Hawkeye Ten wins," said Coach Tim Duff. "It's hard to get victories in the Hawkeye Ten when you see good competition. Hopefully, we can build on this and keep moving forward."
The Trojans opened their night with a 49-22 win over Glenwood, their second triumph over the Rams this season. They followed with a dominant 64-9 win over Clarinda. Atlantic scored bonus points in 18 of the 21 matches they won on Thursday.
"We've been preaching a lot about scoring first," Duff said. "I don't know if we scored first a lot, but we scored late and got some big points. Hopefully, it shows we are building some stamina and confidence. Those were some tough kids. Hopefully, we can make a few corrections and keep wrestling hard."
Freshman Aiden Smith and senior Kadin Stutzman were among the standouts for Atlantic.
Smith -- the 2A No. 6 ranked wrestler -- went 2-0 on the night, capping his evening with a win over 2A No. 8 Kaden Whipp (Clarinda). Smith controlled the early portion of the match but put himself in a precarious position and had to fight off a near fall. Smith eventually worked through the mishap and pinned Whipp in the second period.
"I feel like I broke him," Smith said. "Start of the second period, I got worried when he put me on my back. I knew I just had to fight through it. I feel like I did good keeping my head in the game."
Thursday's state-ranked battle was the latest win in what has been an impressive high school debut for Smith.
"I think I'm doing good this year," Smith said. "I've met my expectations, and I think I can go higher than I am right now."
Stutzman also went 2-0, and eclipsed a career milestone. The 2A No. 2 ranked wrestler's second win of the night -- a thrilling 5-3 overtime win over Clarinda's Karson Downey -- was Stutzman's 150th career victory.
"I've been working really hard the past four years to get where I am," Stutzman said. "Not a lot of people get that. I'm really proud of myself."
Cruz Weaver, Ethan Follmann, Dante Hedrington, Easton O'Brien, Jarrett Armstrong and Miles Mundorf were two-time winners for Atlantic-CAM.
Glenwood went 1-1 on the evening, beating Clarinda 46-27. Vinny Mayberry, Kellan Scott, Tyler Boldra, CJ Carter and Trent Patton went 2-0 for the Rams, while Kale Downey and Logan Green led Clarinda with flawless nights.
Check out the full interviews with Smith, Stutzman and Coach Duff below.
Atlantic-CAM 49 Glenwood 22
A-C Winners: Aiden Smith, Cruz Weaver, Ethan Follmann, Easton O’Brien, Dante Hedrington, Tanner O’Brien, Kadin Stutzman, Jarrett Armstrong, Miles Mundorf
GLEN Winners: Vinny Mayberry, Kellan Scott, Tyler Boldra, CJ Carter, Trent Patton
Atlantic-CAM 64 Clarinda 9
A-C Winners: Aiden Smith, Taye Jordan, Cruz Weaver, Ethan Follmann, Easton O’Brien, Dante Hedrington, Brian South, Owen Hoover, Kadin Stutzman, Jarrett Armstrong, Brenden Casey, Miles Mundorf
CLAR Winners: Kale Downey Logan Green
Glenwood 46 Clarinda 27
GLEN Winners: Kelley Barrett, Vinny Mayberry, Briten Maxwell, Reese Fauble, Kellan Scott, Tyler Boldra, CJ Carter, Trent Patton
CLAR Winners: Michael Mayer, Kale Downey, Karson Downey, Brayden Notwehr, Logan Green