(Avoca) -- Stifling defense, flawless special teams and a heavy dose of the Sternberg brothers propelled No. 10 AHSTW (4-0) to a 41-13 victory over No. 4 Mount Ayr (3-1) Friday.
The Vikings dominated from wire to wire on both sides of the ball.
“[Mount Ayr[ is a really good football team, so for us to be able to come in here at our own place and play consistently was huge,” AHSTW head coach G.G. Harris said. “I thought we played really, really well and even when we didn’t, we didn’t panic. There were a couple times where [Mount Ayr] put a drive on us or stalled us out and we didn’t panic. We just stuck to the process.”
That process involved three forced turnovers on defense and an offensive performance that lit up the scoreboard.
QB Kyle Sternberg and RB Luke Sternberg were responsible for every AHSTW score on the night.
Kyle Stenberg threw for three touchdowns and rushed for one, while Luke Sternberg rushed for a pair of scores.
“I thought we had a really good game plan and a lot of focus going into the week, so we were able to prepare for such a tough matchup,” Kyle Sternberg said. “We just put that on display tonight.”
While the offense shined, the Vikings’ defense suffocated Mount Ayr’s offense. The Raiders only garnered seven points through the first 55 minutes of the contest.
“Communication was the biggest key tonight,” linebacker Aidan Martin said. “We were just picking each other up on every single play.”
AHSTW set the tone early and never looked back. On the first drive of the game, Luke Sternberg scampered for a 32-yard touchdown to give the Vikings the lead.
On the next possession, Kyle Sternberg hit tight end Brayden Lund down the seam for a 37-yard score to make it 14-0 midway through the first quarter.
Mount Ayr answered with a methodical drive capped by a 2-yard endzone plunge by Brayden Pierson.
The Raiders mustered another solid drive before coughing up the ball on a fumble forced by Martin on the AHSTW 10-yard-line. It took just over two minutes for the Vikings to drive 90 yards for a touchdown, which was scored by Cole Scheffler on 4th and goal from the Mount Ayr 17-yard line.
AHSTW took a 20-7 lead into halftime and upon receiving the ball to start the third quarter, drove 70 yards before Luke Sternberg found paydirt again from two yards out.
“I have a lot of trust in my guys up front, especially on the perimeter, too,” Luke Sternberg said. “I couldn’t do it without them. Their toughness and their grit is what puts it all together.”
The receiving corps of Lund, Scheffler, Nick Denning and Ryan Wedemeyer made plays all night, both with and without the ball in their hands.
“Those guys do the dirty work on the outside,” Harris said. “It’s not always fun being a receiver and blocking. We’ve got a lot of guys who take pride in dominating their position. It doesn’t matter what play we’re running, I think we’re finding out that every single play could go [for a touchdown], so why not give it our all.”
Those touchdowns kept coming for the Vikings as the game continued to get out of hand.
Late in the third quarter, Kyle Sternberg hit Scheffler for a 40-yard gain. On the next play, Sternberg found the endzone on a designed quarterback run.
“[Kyle Sternberg] is growing more and more comfortable using his legs,” Harris said. “He grew a little bit tonight in the pocket, too. Stepping up, getting hit and still throwing the ball down the field.”
Kyle Sternberg wasn’t done yet. With just over two minutes remaining in the game, Sternberg hit Denning on a picture-perfect back shoulder fade for a touchdown to officially put the game away.
“Our offensive line was doing an amazing job creating holes and giving me time to get the ball to our playmakers,” Kyle Sternberg said. “We wanted to make a big impact right out of the gate and kind of knock [Mount Ayr] on their heels, and I thought we did that really well.”
The execution from the big men up front, including Martin, Jett Peterson, Henry Lund, Sawyer Kiesel and Jaicob Madsen, paid dividends for AHSTW.
“When in doubt, you gotta move people,” Harris said. “Our offensive line is doing a great job of running their feet on contact and working to the second level.”
With this victory, not only did AHSTW rout a top-five team, but also planted itself firmly in the driver’s seat in Class A District 7.
A 4-0 start is not where the Vikings want to stop, though.
“We gotta keep going in, putting in the work and making sure we’re prepared for each week, no matter the opponent,” Kyle Sternberg said. “We just wanna keep being 1-0 every single week.”
Next up, ASHTW will travel to Oakland for a road bout with Riverside, while Mount Ayr will host Sidney.
Watch the full interviews with Martin, Kyle Sternberg, Luke Sternberg and Harris below.