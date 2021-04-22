IGHSAU

(KMAland) -- Six KMAland girls soccer teams are ranked in the first Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union state rankings of the season.

Lewis Central is the highest ranked team at No. 3 in Class 2A while Treynor, Tri-Center, Abraham Lincoln, Underwood and Glenwood are also in their respective rankings from 4 through 13.

View the first set of rankings linked here with regional teams listed below.

CLASS 1A 

4. Treynor

8. Tri-Center

11. Underwood

CLASS 2A 

3. Lewis Central 

13. Glenwood

CLASS 3A 

8. Abraham Lincoln

