(KMAland) -- Six KMAland girls soccer teams are ranked in the first Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union state rankings of the season.
Lewis Central is the highest ranked team at No. 3 in Class 2A while Treynor, Tri-Center, Abraham Lincoln, Underwood and Glenwood are also in their respective rankings from 4 through 13.
View the first set of rankings linked here with regional teams listed below.
CLASS 1A
4. Treynor
8. Tri-Center
11. Underwood
CLASS 2A
3. Lewis Central
13. Glenwood
CLASS 3A
8. Abraham Lincoln