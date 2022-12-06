(KMAland) -- A socioeconomic factor could be included in IHSAA football classifications.
According to a release from the IHSAA on Tuesday morning, including socioeconomic factors has advanced to a vote of the membership to begin next week. The recommendation comes from the IHSAA classification committee to adopt a model reducing 40 percent of a school’s free or reduced lunch count from their annual enrollment. The new model was approved by the Board of Control on Monday.
If approved, the socioeconomic factor would apply to IHSAA football starting in the 2023-24 school year. Voting from member schools will take place December 16th through December 22nd. Find the complete release from the IHSAA linked here.