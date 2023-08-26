(Glenwood) -- Lindsey Sonderman and Treyton Schaapherder led their respective packs while Glenwood swept the team titles at the 49th Annual Glenwood Meet on Saturday.
On the girls side, Harlan's Lindsey Sonderman dominantly paced the field. Sonderman ran 18:47.49, 46 seconds better than the runner-up.
"The first race, I'm always surprised by my times," Sonderman said. 'I was injured all summer, so I had to train in a month. I was surprised and happy with how my race went. I was pretty calm for this race. I think that helped me. The first race is a blank chalkboard. You just run your time."
Sonderman masterfully conquered the twists and turns of Glenwood's hilly course for her third consecutive top-two finish at this meet. She finished second as a freshman and has won the last two.
"On the straightaways, I strode out more," she said. "I just tried to survive the hills -- those are not my favorite part. I was happy with how it went. You have the upper hand on this court if you've run it. That helped.
Sonderman's title paced Harlan's runner-up finish. The Cyclones recorded 51 points. Allie Anderson, Brylee Schechinger and Emily Schechinger also medaled for Harlan, finishing ninth, 12th and 15th.
Clarinda's Raenna Henke was second in a time of 19:33.54.
"I started off fast, which is unlike me," Henke said. "I'm glad I started off the season strong. Once you get past the first half (of the course), you're just running downhill. That was nice. It was a bit faster than I expected. I'll take it."
Henke was one of two Cardinals to medal. Riley King was 11th.
Glenwood freshman Grace Berglund made her high school debut by finishing third. Berglund ripped a time of 19:52.66 to lead the Rams in their title performance.
"I was feeling it," Berglund said. "I gave it my all and finished strong. I was nervous. I hyped myself, went out there and raced."
The Rams posted 44 points in the team title. Lauren Hughes was seventh, Breckyn Petersen was eighth and Megan Hughes finished 13th.
Atlantic's Claire Pellett and Shenandoah's Hailey Egbert rounded out the top five.
Kuemper Catholic's Marie Dea was sixth. Atlantic's Belle Berg was 10th, while teammate Katrina Williams finished 14th.
View the full interviews with Berglund, Henke and Sonderman below.
In the boys race, Clarinda's Treyton Schaapherder won a tightly-contested race, while Glenwood won the team title.
Schaapherder clipped Glenwood's Bryant Keller by five seconds.
"It was really hard," Schaapherder said. "I was going to try to take it gun to gun, but Bryant had other plans. He pushed me, and I got him at the end."
Schaapherder took the lead from Keller near the middle part of the race on his way to tearing off a 15:43.30 time.
"When I visualized the race, I knew he might take it hard," he said. "I just let him go. I thought I had the closing speed to get him in the last mile. I'm glad I did that."
Keller rattled off a time of 15:48.19.
"I sat with him the first half mile," Keller said. "I picked up the pace. It was a little too fast. I ran how I wanted to. I just couldn't finish."
Clarinda's Kyle Wagoner finished third with a time of 16:25.99.
"One of my goals was to run a good time," Wagoner said. "That's a good way to come into the year."
Glenwood edged Clarinda in the team standings, 51 to 67. Liam Hays was sixth while Maverick Mixan was 10th.
"I thought the team did well today," Keller said. "I'm super proud of the young guys." Clarinda had one other medalist, Alex Lihs in 14th.
St. Albert's Owen Wise was fourth, and Kuemper Catholic's Jacob Greving finished fifth.
Thomas Jefferson's Kaiden Hamilton was seventh, followed by Ian Shelton (Harlan) and Alex Sonntag (Atlantic).
Red Oak's Emmanuel Grass, Atlantic's Bennett Whetstone, Kuemper Catholic's Ryan North and Dayton Wiederien were 11th, 12th, 13th and 15th, respectively.
Click below to view the full interviews with Wagoner, Keller and Schaapherder. Full results can be found here.