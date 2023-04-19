(Clarinda) -- Colby Sorensen is ready to lead his own program in Clarinda after learning from some of the top wrestling coaches in KMAland.
Sorensen was recently announced as the Cardinals' next head coach, replacing Jared Bevins.
"I'm full of excitement for this opportunity to get rolling with the program and community," Sorensen said.
An Atlantic graduate, Sorensen attended Northwest Missouri State to pursue a career in education and coaching. He did his student teaching at Glenwood, where he worked with Glenwood head coach Tucker Weber. He was an assistant coach at Red Oak under Tiegen Podliska last year.
While he eventually chose the teaching and coaching route, Sorensen wasn't always sure that's what he wanted to do.
"I went to college and missed the sport," he said. "I always knew I wanted to work with youth, so that's where it changed for me. Sophomore year of college, I decided to be a teacher and coach."
An opportunity to lead his own program was a bit unexpected for Sorensen.
"I had no idea the (Clarinda) job was open," he said. "I got contacted about it. I went and interviewed. I thought the people I was around in the interview were great people. The activities department has the right people in place for everyone to be successful in that community. It pulled me in."
Sorensen inherits a young program. However, he feels strongly about Clarinda's wrestling tradition.
"People talk about tradition with Clarinda," Sorensen said. "With tradition, you always have community involvement. Success with a high school team doesn't just come from the high school level. It's built at the youth level. They do a great job across the board there."
Sorensen hopes to bring a style to Clarinda that focuses on attention to detail and fundamentals.
"The staples for every wrestling program is to be fundamentally sound," Sorensen said. "Building high-level wrestlers is about who is doing the right things all the time. Those things are really big because the most successful people do things all the way around. Not just when people are watching."
Sorensen has some good mentors. Aside from working with Weber and Podliska, he wrestled for two-time KMAland Coach of the Year Tim Duff at Atlantic.
"A big part of being a coach is taking things you've seen other people do well and putting your twist on it," Sorensen said. "(Duff and Podliska) do a tremendous job of developing athletes. If you're coaching under people that continually do well, you want to take all the ideas you can for them."
Developing wrestlers has been a staple of the Atlantic and Red Oak programs over the years. Sorensen hopes that's the case in Clarinda, too.
"We're pretty young," Sorensen said. "This team should hit the ground running. Hopefully, we can be a competitive dual team. The big thing is building relationships with athletes. The better the relationship you have with an athlete, the better they're going to compete for you. You want them to reach their goals as much as they do."
Click below to hear more with Sorensen.