(KMAland) -- The South Dakota State men and South Dakota women basketball teams are the favorites to win the Summit League, according to the preseason poll released on Tuesday.
On the women's side, South Dakota received 712 points and 20 first-place votes. South Dakota State, North Dakota State, UMKC and Denver completed the top five while Omaha was picked to finish eighth. UMKC's Naomie Alnatas was named to the Preseason All-Summit League Team.
For the men, South Dakota State earned 23 first place nods, North Dakota State was second and Oral Roberts third. South Dakota and Western Illinois completed the top five while Kansas City was sixth and Omaha eighth. UMKC's Josiah Allick was tabbed to the Preseason All-Summit League Team.