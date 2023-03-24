(Oregon) -- South Holt baseball is off to a winning start to the season, claiming an 8-6 victory in their opener against Rock Port earlier this week.
“It was nice to get a game under our belt,” first-year head coach Brett Scheib told KMA Sports. “We kind of approached it with a preseason mentality as far as our pitching went. We had four guys throw, and we all got our 40 to 45 pitches in. They got their legs underneath them and everyone did well.”
Hayes Weller tossed 2 1/3 innings, Cole Medsker went two frames and Tylynn Prussman and Jayce Jackson each threw 1 1/3.
“We’re blessed to have (that kind of depth),” Coach Scheib added. “We have six kids that can pitch and four of them are really, really good. I’ve got really good confidence in them. We feel really good about our four pitchers, and I want to keep their arms healthy all year. That’s kind of how we’re going to approach the game this year, keeping everyone available as much as we can and doing it by committee.”
Offensively, Medsker led in the first game with three hits and scored three runs while Kendall Noland had a double among two hits, drove in three and scored twice. Jackson added a hit, three walks and two RBI, and Weller and Prussman also hit safely once apiece.
“The sky is the limit for them,” Coach Scheib said. “We’ve just got to quit committing errors and get the ball in play when we’re at the plate a little bit more often. With the pitching we have, I have really good confidence in our defense. I think we’re going to win a lot of ballgames 3-2 or low-scoring games. We’re going to be really good on defense and have really good pitching. That’s kind of our goal.”
Weller, Prussman, Medsker, Noland and Jackson are the top five in the batting order while Cade Kurtz, Trace Milne, Zander Howell and Zane Crider also got starts on Wednesday. Kale Kerns filled in and had one at bat during the course of the game.
“The main thing is keeping everyone healthy,” Scheib said. “Build that arm strength up. We have a lot of baseball ahead of us. There are two kid that didn’t pitch (against Rock Port), and we’re going to keep building that arm strength and get that train rolling and confidence going.”
South Holt is back in action at home later Friday against Plattsburg before trips to East Atchison and Penney on Monday and Tuesday. They close out next week on Thursday with another home date against North Nodaway.
Listen to much more with Coach Scheib in the audio file below.