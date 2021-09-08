(Oregon) – After falling short in Week 1, the South Holt Knights hope to carry the momentum from a dominant 74-0 win over Southwest Livingston in Week 2, into a tough 275 Conference clash against East Atchison.
Head Coach Josh Petersen says he and his squad were glad to right the ship in last week’s victory.
“It was a good win for two reasons,” Petersen said. “One, it got our first win of the season and two, the way we played was how I was expecting us to play in Week 1, but we just didn’t.”
The Knights suffered a 50-22 loss in their opening game in a non-conference battle with North County, but bounced back in their conference opener against Southwest Livingston.
In the shutout victory, Petersen says there were a couple of standouts defensively.
“Our two linebackers, Jayce Jackson, and Kendall Noland, have really stepped up,” Petersen said. “Those two had about 12-to-15 tackles a piece. Jayce recovered two fumbles, had a pick, (and) Kendall had a fumble recovery and two sacks.”
Defensive end Brody Scroggins also had a standout performance with 10 tackles and two sacks as well.
Not only were those three flying all over the field, Petersen also commended the team effort and the amount of players that constantly flocked to the ball carrier.
“The thing about this year compared to last year, is we’re making a lot more team tackles rather than individual,” Petersen said. “It’s good to see a majority of our team flowing to the ball for clean up when we do get those tackles.”
Petersen says one key area could have made the difference against Worth County, which he says the Knights improved upon immensely for their Week 2 bout with Southwest Livingston.
“At Worth County I thought we had a good game plan going into that, it’s just we turned the ball over six times, one on 1st and goal from the four-yard line,” Petersen said. “This past Friday, we did not turn the ball over once, and were able to create six turnovers.”
On the offensive side, Petersen says multiple players have contributed in his triple-option system, but he says it all starts with his sophomore quarterback, who is stepping in for potentially one of the best 8-man quarterbacks in Missouri last year, Drew Quinlin.
“Kendall stepped in and replaced, probably one of the best players in 8-man last year,” Petersen said. “He stepped in and has done a really good job. He was 3-for-3 last Friday, three touchdowns, and 82 yards.”
However, as it works in most triple-option systems, the name of the game for South Holt has been on the ground. Petersen says he rotates between nearly eight running backs but one has certainly contributed well.
“Our fullback Brody Scroggins, he had 13 carries for about 150 yards, and three touchdowns,” Petersen said. “We’re getting a variety of people in the mix offensively, instead of having to focus on just one person.”
Scroggins was also a 1,000-yard rusher in 2020. Senior running back Gannon Phelan also had 70 yards receiving and also caught two touchdown passes from Noland.
This week, the Knights will be in for a challenge taking on 275 Conference favorite, and 2-0 East Atchison. The Wolves have had a dominant 2021 season so far touting a 64-6 win over Southwest Livingston in their season opener, followed by an 84-0 win over West Nodaway.
“We’re looking at this week like it’s the conference championship from here on out,” Petersen said. “The Merriweather kid, he’s going to be a solid back, and their quarterback is pretty solid. We’re definitely going to have to bring our A-game up there to get a win.”
Running back Kaylin Merriweather has already totaled 121 rushing yards, and four rushing touchdowns. Meanwhile quarterback Josh Smith is 5/6 on the year for 51 yards and two touchdowns. Smith has also totaled 34 yards on the ground.
The Knights will travel to East Atchison for the 7:00 showdown.
Casey Martin will be in Tarkio to provide coverage and updates on the Red Oak Chrysler Connection Show Friday Night. You can hear the full interview with Josh Petersen below.