(Oregon) -- The South Holt girls are back in a district final against a familiar and daunting adversary.
It hasn't been easy for the Knights. Coach Josh Petersen's team has only eight girls on the roster, but they enter Friday's Class 1 District 16 Final at 17-9.
"There were a couple of games we could have won to get us to 20 wins," Coach Petersen said. "But with what we lost and what we had coming back, the girls have done a great job. What they are doing is pretty special."
The Knights extended their season on Wednesday night with a 39-38 win over North Nodaway. Like most of their season, it wasn't easy, but they made the most of it.
"We were 11-of-24 from the (free-throw) line," Petersen said. "Fortunately, the 11th one we made was the difference."
Petersen feels his team's defensive efforts were also a difference-maker.
"Coach (Sami) Jackson does a great job at North Nodaway," he said. "We know every time we play them will be a tough and physical game. I thought our press did a good job of getting turnovers and allowing us to get into our offensive sets."
Rayleigh Guyer and Chloee Prussman are the only two seniors on the Knights' roster, and their leadership has been vital to their success. Zoey Prussman, Riley Schroeder, Abigail Sipes, Kate Mendenhall and Mylee Prussman have also contributed for South Holt this season.
"Rayleigh and Chloee are both 1,000-point scorers, but we've had three or four other girls step up for us," Coach Petersen said. "They've contributed a lot to the team. The other girls are shining, and it's nice to see because Chloee and Rayleigh's time is coming to an end."
The Knights continue their postseason on Friday night when they face Platte Valley in a district final. Platte Valley is the defending Class 1 state champion and has ended South Holt's season each of the last two seasons. They also beat South Holt 59-19 on February 15th.
"It's a David vs. Goliath," Petersen said. "We'll get another crack at them. They are everything they've been on paper."
While the odds are against them, Coach Petersen says his team will give it their best shot.
"I told the girls that we don't have anything to lose," he said. "We know what's ahead of us. We have to play the game. If not, they should have just given us second place and crowned them, but that's not how it works. We are going to hope for the best and see what happens."
Check out the full interview with Coach Petersen below.