(Graham) -- South Holt/Nodaway-Holt football put together another dominant performance on Friday evening.
The Spartans (9-1) won their eighth straight in a dominant 53-22 triumph over King City. The latest performance was yet another in a year full of sterling dominance on defense. King City star Parker Muff was held to just 4.5 yards per carry and 121 yards on the ground.
“That’s the leading rusher in the state,” South Holt/Nodaway-Holt’s Josh Petersen told KMA Sports. “He was averaging about 250 yards per game, and we held him to (121). I think he popped off a couple 40-yard runs, so overall our defense did a really good job.”
The win was impressive in a number of ways, and it has Coach Petersen and his team feeling plenty confident heading into a district championship showdown with top-ranked North Andrew (11-0).
“We’ve taken it day by day,” Petersen said. “Our motto all year has been to get better every day. From practice to weights to Friday nights, get better every day and focus on that Friday. The kids have stayed focused all year.”
They will need plenty of focus in trying to take down the undefeated Cardinals, which nabbed a 44-34 win over Pattonsburg – their second over the Panthers this season.
“If you watch them,” Petersen said, “they don’t really do anything that’s flashy or too exciting. They’re very similar to us, but what they do they do very well. They’re very physical.”
And that pretty well describes South Holt/Nodaway-Holt, too. They want to ride their run game of Brody Scroggins and quarterback Drew Quinlin and then battle up front on both sides of the ball.
“It’s smashmouth football and play really good defense,” Petersen said. “They’re not going to come out and run four wide and throw it all over the place. They’re going to make you stop them, and they’re very well-coached and fundamental. I anticipate a brutal game on Friday.”
Morgan Guyer will have coverage from the South Holt/Nodaway-Holt at North Andrew district final on Friday evening. Listen to the full interview with Coach Petersen linked below.