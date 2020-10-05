(Oregon/Graham) -- South Holt/Nodaway-Holt gets another test on Friday night, and Coach Josh Petersen is excited to see how his team handles it.
The Spartans (4-1) have won each of their past three games in dominant fashion, but their toughest test in over a month comes with a home date against Mound City (5-1) this Friday.
“We’ve kind of handled the last three teams,” Coach Petersen said. “It’s going really, really well. We’re running the ball really well and controlling the clock.”
In a new-look power run offense, SHNH has been dynamic with an average of over eight yards per carry, according to Coach Petersen.
“(Quarterback Drew Quinlin) has been in about every offensive scheme,” Petersen said. “He has the ability to make reads, and we rotate in three halfbacks and one fullback. Our backs are never tired. It’s a pretty good rotation we have, and they’re always fresh.”
While the Spartans beat a touted Worth County team in the first week and then lost to a strong Southwest Livingston squad in week two, they haven’t been tested since. Coach Petersen figures that is about to change.
“I don’t want to knock any teams that we’ve played so far,” he said, “but we figured we would win those last three games. As of right now, I like what we’re doing, but we haven’t played a full game in over a month. We will see where we’re at based on this Friday’s game. That’s going to be a huge indicator.”
Mound City is coming off their first loss of the year, as they fell to East Atchison Friday. However, they played that game without quarterback Tony Osburn and lost another star player, Landon Poppa, early on in the contest.
“We’ll prepare like they’re (going to play),” Petersen said. “Traditionally, Mound City runs what they’ve run the last 10 to 15 years, and they’re very good at what they do. They switched from a 4-2 to a 5-1-2 on defense, so we’ll have to draw that up for our offense as far as blocking schemes go. I have a good feeling. I think if our guys stay grounded and play the team and not the name we’ll be all right.”
Friday night’s game should prove to be pivotal in a number of ways, as both squads are still in the 275 Conference race and both will be looking to add to their resumé for district seeding purposes.
“We’re going to have to block,” Petersen added. “We want to control the clock offensively and play sound football defensively. They’re good at what they do, offensively, and any hard fakes that get us off kilter is going to hurt.
“Assignment and responsibility football as far as the defensive line goes. Linebackers flowing, getting a rush and being able to control the line on both sides of the ball. If we can do that, I think we have a pretty good chance.”
KMA Sports will have reports from this key 275 Conference matchup on Friday evening. Hear complete coverage on AM 960 and FM 99.1 from 6:20 until midnight. Listen to the complete interview with Coach Petersen linked below.