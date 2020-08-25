(Graham) -- A top four Missouri 8-Man battle emanates from Grant City on Friday evening as No. 4 South Holt/Nodaway-Holt travels to No. 2 Worth County for an opening week showdown.
“I’m actually feeling really good,” South Holt/Nodaway-Holt Coach Josh Petersen told KMA Sports. “We’ve been able to get back into the weight room and hit it hard in June and July.”
The month of August has been all about preparing SHNH for one of their most anticipated seasons since the two school districts combined for a football team.
“The first two weeks of practice have gone really well,” Petersen added. “Guys are back in shape and where they need to be. We’re up at 6:00 every morning, lifting and working on foot work agility drills.”
When surrounding opponents prepare for this year’s SHNH team, they’re likely to look to stop senior Drew Quinlin first. The dual-threat quarterback threw for 1,424 yards, rushed for another 1,239 and accounted for 51 offensive touchdowns a year ago.
“We know most teams are going to try and stop him,” Petersen said. “If they can, they’re going to think that they have a pretty good shot (to beat us), but we’ve had a lot of underclassmen step up and start filling roles that weren’t necessarily solidified last year.”
Petersen says junior fullback/linebacker Brody Scroggins and junior running backs Gannon Phelan and Alex Harris should also take on a big load this year offensively.
“We will probably be 80 to 90 percent predicated on controlling the clock and running the ball,” Petersen said.
SHNH can feel pretty good about that proposition with their returning offensive line that includes senior Dallas Nowling, juniors Wyatt Noel and Wyett Williams and even a freshman in Jaxon Schaeffer.
“We have about 16 or 17 kids that are very ready to step up into the varsity level and not only compete for starting spots but make an impact,” Petersen added.
They will likely need all of it this week when they take on one of the premiere 8-man programs in the state, Worth County. The Tigers received two first-place votes and a No. 2 ranking in the 8-Man Media Poll, released on Monday.
“(Worth County Coach Chris Healy) stays pretty consistent with what he has,” Petersen said. “They’re always big and always strong and always fast. They’re built to overpower you, and they’re coming downhill at you.”
While many years that may lead to an insurmountable matchup for Coach Petersen’s team, he believes this year can be different.
“I think we can hang with them,” he said. “Hopefully, a few breaks go our way, but I think we have a pretty good chance of going over there, competing and pulling out a win.”
Listen to the complete interview with Coach Petersen linked below.