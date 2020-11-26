(KMAland) -- There are plenty of unique aspects of Drew Quinlin’s game. He’s a quarterback that runs like and wears a running back number. He also plays along the defensive line. And he can kick.
No matter the position, today the South Holt/Nodaway-Holt senior is this year’s KMAland Missouri Player of the Year.
“I didn’t really get a break out there,” Quinlin admitted. “It was all worth it because you get to enjoy every aspect of football. I wouldn’t change it for the world.”
The multi-year starter at quarterback, Quinlin wore the No. 22 and doubled up as a defensive end when he wasn’t running over opposing defensive ends. This year’s offense lent itself to his skills the most, as Coach Josh Petersen switched the scheme to the veer.
“I loved the new change,” Quinlin said. “Last year, I was kind of the guy that had to run on every play. This year, we had three options, and it made me focus on the mental side of football. I love that side of it. It’s like human chess out there.”
On offense, Quinlin threw for over 1,000 yards and rushed for over 800 while accounting for over 40 offensive touchdowns. On defense, he recorded over 100 tackles while working between defensive end and linebacker. And on special teams, SHNH was the rare 8-Player team that used Quinlin’s kicking ability for PATs.
“I just play wherever coach tells me to play,” Quinlin laughed.
While Quinlin has been a standout throughout his high school career, this year the Spartans were among the top 8-player teams in the area. They advanced to a district championship, shared a 275 Conference title and put together their winningest season in four years.
“This year was special,” Quinlin admits. “The wins and losses (were great), but the group of guys that I played with this year was something I’d never had before. Everyone was so team-oriented and playing for the person next to them. It was like a brotherhood out there.”
Quinlin is the second KMAland Missouri Player of the Year and follows former East Atchison quarterback Jake McEnaney as a winner. Listen to the full interview with Quinlin below.
PREVIOUS KMALAND MISSOURI FOOTBALL PLAYER OF THE YEAR WINNERS
2019: Jake McEnaney, East Atchison