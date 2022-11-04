(Oregon) -- After a disappointing showing in their previous matchup, South Holt football hopes for a better outcome when they face Platte Valley in a district quarterfinal on Saturday.
The Knights (6-4) extended their season last week with a 56-6 win over Mound City.
"It was nice to see us come out and play four quarters of football," Coach Josh Petersen said. "I thought our defense played well. We started clicking on offense and put some points up."
South Holt's offensive success came behind the balanced attack that guided them through the regular season. Kendall Noland started the year at quarterback, but an injury moved Cole Medsker to the signal-caller position. Noland has tossed for 11 touchdowns this year, and Medsker has eight touchdown passes.
While those two shared the quarterback duties, senior Jayce Jackson leads the rushing attack with 658 yards and 12 touchdowns. Medsker has also added 12 rushing scores.
"We've moved from the traditional under-center power run to a spread, two or three-receiver set," Petersen said. "That's helped us out. Against Mound City, we had six kids score touchdowns. You can't just focus on one person."
South Holt now sets their sights on a postseason tilt with Platte Valley (8-1). Platte Valley was a 46-6 winner on September 16th, and Coach Petersen hasn't forgotten about that.
"We didn't get off the bus," Petersen said. "We didn't show up or look like we wanted to be there. Their size imposed on us. Now, we know what we're up against. It's not an easy task, but they can be beaten."
Platte Valley relies on a no-frills attack led by running back Carter Luke (812 yards, 19 touchdowns).
"They're not flashy," Petersen said. "They don't get into too many formations, but they're really good at what they do, and their backs are good. We have to play a damn-near perfect game to win, but we have to go play it."
On offense, South Holt must prepare for defensive looks they haven't seen this year.
"They run primarily a zone," Petersen said. "It's rare in 8-man football, but we've been working on finding open spots. We need to get the ball out quick, protect the ball and not have turnovers."
Defensively, South Holt has to find ways to contain a Platte Valley offense few have.
"We have to tackle," Petersen said. "Or else they can really spring a game open."
South Holt/Platte Valley is a 2 PM kickoff on Saturday. Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Petersen.