(Oregon) -- South Holt football takes a four-game win streak into their week eight matchup with 275 Conference rival Rock Port.
The Knights (5-2 overall, 5-1 275 Conference) have run off wins over Platte Valley, DeKalb, Stewartsville-Osborn and Mound City over the past four weeks. Their most recent win – over Mound City – was a tight 24-20 escape.
“It was the two-point conversions,” Petersen said. “We fortunately converted all three of our two-point conversions, and they were one of three. Essentially, that was the difference in the game. It was a hard fought game, and we were able to run the ball.”
With their fourth consecutive – and Petersen’s 60th career – win in the bag, the Knights are right about where Coach Petersen felt they would be through seven weeks.
“Weeks one and three had me nervous playing Worth County and East Atchison,” he said. “Their record speaks for itself. I knew I liked our chances in the other games to possibly win out after week three. That’s not without practicing and getting the guys ready.”
Still, with the Knights back on their own following the disintegration of the Nodaway-Holt agreement and the graduation of star quarterback Drew Quinlin, there did remain some questions coming into the season. That rang especially true when sophomore All-State lineman Jaxon Schaeffer suffered an early-season injury.
“First snap as a sophomore, he breaks his leg,” Petersen said. “Two of my running backs that used to get every third rep, I had to move those two to guard. We’re playing power football with four running backs, but two of them are guards. We’re a lot faster on the line, and the guys are accepting their roles. I’m pretty pleased with how we’re playing.”
Coach Petersen’s club will look for a fifth straight win on Friday when they match up with Rock Port (5-2, 3-1). The Blue Jays snapped a two-game losing skid with a 68-14 win over Southwest Livingston this past Friday.
“I think this game will be very comparable to our game against Platte Valley and Mound City,” Petersen said. “I know their running back is a pretty good running back. We’re going to have to key on him. If we can eliminate turnovers, are able to tackle and do fundamental things correctly, I like our chances.”
Rock Port has definitely continued to rely on a diverse rushing attack that has garnered 1,304 yards. Phillip Herron has a team-high 449 yards and 11 touchdowns while Micah Makings (330 yards, 7 TD), Dakota Evans (222 yards, 6 TD) and quarterback Aidan Burke (203 yards, 4 TD) have also been key in the run game.
“We had our best week of practice last week,” Petersen said. “We’ll have to be ready to play. Just from a kids’ perspective, 7-2 looks a lot better than 6-3. Our last two games are definitely winnable, but we have to eliminate mistakes and make sure tackling (is sound).”
Morgan Guyer will be in Oregon on Friday evening, providing reports from this 275 Conference meeting. Tune in to AM 960 and FM 99.1 from 6:20 through midnight for all of the week eight coverage. Listen to the full interview with Coach Petersen linked below.