(Oregon) -- South Holt football has put together a solid stretch of winning as they prepare for the postseason this upcoming Friday night.
The Knights (5-4) won four of their last five games, and they were just three points away from carrying a five-game win streak with them into district play.
“I don’t know if anything really changed,” South Holt head football coach Josh Petersen told KMA Sports of their recent hot stretch. “The 275 Conference is kind of tiered (this year). There’s a pretty good top with a really good top two, and then there’s about three or four teams that are kind of in the mix in that second tier.”
South Holt has largely handled their business within that second tier and beyond with dominant wins over DeKalb, Stewartsville-Osborn and Mound City and a tight victory over Nodaway Valley. Their only loss was a 30-28 decision against Rock Port.
“Down the stretch, we kind of got into some 50/50 games, where I felt pretty comfortable going into them,” Petersen added. “If we played well enough, we could (win).”
The Knights offensive success has come behind a balanced attack that has had plenty of moving and adjusting due to injuries.
“In nine games, we’ve had seven, possibly eight, different lineups,” Petersen noted. “(Quarterback Kendall Noland) was out a couple games, so (Cole Medsker) stepped in at quarterback. It’s just different guys stepping up and accepting roles, and we found an offense we are comfortable running right now.”
Noland has thrown for 770 yards and 11 touchdowns in seven games while Medsker has 363 yards passing and 420 yards rushing with 20 combined touchdowns. In addition, Jayce Jackson has 658 yards rushing and 12 scores. Jackson (281 yards, 5 TD), Cade Kurtz (336 yards, 7 TD) and Tylynn Prussman (283 yards, 2 TD) have made for a tough trio of leading receivers.
“We’re basically a one-back team now with two or three receivers split,” Petersen said. “Kendall and Cole are putting the ball on the money, and Jayce Jackson has just been a workhorse the last five weeks. He’s averaging about 120 yards per game and 25 carries, which is not normal to get one person that many carries and then throw the ball 25 to 30 times. We’re finding a balance on offense.”
In addition to the balanced offense, the defense has really started to round into form. Jackson leads the team with 74 total tackles while junior Jaxon Schaeffer has been causing all kinds of issues for opposing offenses with 15.0 tackles for loss among 63 total tackles. The defense has also forced 18 turnovers, including an interception and six fumble recoveries from Jackson.
The Knights will look to stay on the winning side when they host Mound City for a second time this season. Coach Petersen’s team jumped all over the Panthers (2-7) in Week 7 on their way to a 40-14 win.
“We jumped on them early and were up 22-0,” Petersen said. “They’re a team that if you let them hang around they’re going to feel like they’re in it. If we can get out early like we did and not take our foot off (the gas), keep hammering away and hammering away, then we can have success.
“After the first quarter, we really stalled out, and it was 18-14 over the next three quarters. They kind of figured some things out, so we’ll have to make some adjustments to get our playmakers open and get them the ball. As long as our defense continues to play solid like it has the last three or four weeks, I think we’re going to be in good shape.”
Matt Darrah will have reports from Oregon during the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show on Friday evening. Listen to all of KMA’s Week 10 coverage on AM 960 and FM 99.1 from 6:20 to midnight.
Check out the full interview with Coach Petersen linked below.