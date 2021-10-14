(Oregon) -- The South Holt softball team is glistening with confidence after their upset win in district play.
The Knights picked an impeccable time for their first win of the season, upsetting Northeast Nodaway -- the 275 Conference champion -- 3-2 on Tuesday. South Holt had suffered three losses to Northeast Nodaway in the regular season by a combined score of 45-1.
"It was a huge win for us," said head coach April Allen. "We went into the game not having anything to lose and everything to prove. We just put it all there and hit the bats hard. Everybody pulled together. It was the team I've been telling them they are all season. They just hadn't put it together."
Coach Allen's team broke a 1-1 tie in the sixth, then had to break a 2-2 tie in the seventh and ice the game in the bottom of the inning.
"We finally went seven complete innings," she said. "I saw confidence and leadership in them. There was excitement in their eyes. I don't think they ever had any doubt about the outcome. If they did, they didn't show it. I'm very proud of how they held themselves and never got down."
Rayleigh Guyer and Zoey Prussman drove in runs in the win, while Lainilynn Sisk shined at the plate with 11 strikeouts on five hits and one earned run.
"We have some strong fielders and some strong hitters," Allen said. "We just hadn't been able to pull it together. We've had a few games where we were in them but lost the confidence and fell back. The leadership of the five seniors has been a big strength to this point. I know they have worked countless hours to better themselves. They've never given up and continue to try to get better. That is what drove us to this point."
As you might expect, the win has given the Knights some much-needed confidence.
"It's a tremendous confidence booster," Allen said. "I'm excited they were able to pull that in and feel that. They had been so down on themselves. They had to get over that doubt."
With win number one in their back pocket, South Holt now readies for a Class 1 District 14 semifinal against North Andrew, whom the Knights suffered a 7-1 loss to on September 22nd. Allen says her team will have the same approach to this game as they did against Northeast Nodaway.
"North Andrew is a good team," she said. "We have nothing to lose. We have to go out there and show them what we can do."
Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Allen.